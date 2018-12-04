Parents Night Out! David and Victoria Beckham Spice It Up for a Glam Holiday Party

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham left the kids at home for a well-earned date night.

The longtime married couple made a rare solo outing on Monday night at for the Christmas Haig Club House Party at Laylow, West London. Both kept their all-black outfits fashionably low-key, with Victoria, 44, choosing a sheer long-sleeve shirt and David, 43, opting for a burnt orange turtleneck to add a little spice to the look.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Victoria and David tend to gush about each other on social media, the two mostly step out with at least one of their four kids — daughter Harper Seven, 7, and sons Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19.

RELATED: David Beckham Talks About His Marriage to Victoria Beckham: ‘It’s Always Hard Work’

Victoria and David Beckham Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The soccer star recently told Lisa Wilkinson on Australia’s The Sunday Project that the marriage takes “hard work.” The two celebrated their 19th anniversary this summer after tying the knot at a sprawling castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” David, 43, said in a preview posted by the Mirror. “It becomes a little bit more complicated.”

David also mentioned the couple’s children: “Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference, and I’ve noticed that with my children,” he said. Reflecting on media attention, he added, “The thing we have to do is protect our children.”

The Beckham Family David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria recently told British Vogue that she ignores rumors about their marriage.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal,” she said. “But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.”