The 18-year-old spoke out in a video, saying, "This is my life. These are my decisions"

Parents Claim Ezra Miller 'Brainwashed,' Is 'on the Run' with Their Teen, Who Responds in New Video

The parents seeking a court-ordered restraining order for their 18-year-old against Ezra Miller say the actor and their teenager "remain on the run."

A judge signed a protective order at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court earlier this week, though, according to legal documents, the court "cannot locate or serve" the order to Miller, 29, because the Justice League actor's current whereabouts are unknown.

Lawyer/activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle allege in the court filing, obtained by PEOPLE, that Miller groomed their child from the age of 12 after taking "an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to them since the actor visited North Dakota's Standing Rock Reservation back in 2016. Miller exhibited a "pattern of corrupting a minor," allegedly drugging their child over the years and displaying "cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior," they claim.

Miller has been unable to be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

Speaking with PEOPLE on Wednesday, Sara says, "We're concerned about our daughter's safety and want her to get out of this situation. We're worried about all the worst-case scenarios." Adds Chase, "[Miller] took an interest in her and appeared benevolent and altruistic and was known by people we trust. So there was nothing indicating that set off our alarms."

"Our daughter's basically brainwashed," says Sara.

Chase and Sara's teenager at the heart of the situation, whom they refer to by their birth name Tokata Iron Eyes and use she/her pronouns, issued a statement on Instagram two days prior to the court order, downplaying their parents' concerns and sharing that Miller "has only provided loving support and invaluable protection."

"I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home," read part of the message. "I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body." (The parents, meanwhile, don't think their child wrote this statement and claim Miller doesn't allow people in their inner circle to carry phones so they feel "safer," yet the actor "always has a phone" for their own personal use.)

In an email to Rolling Stone Wednesday, the 18-year-old clarified that they go by Gibson now and wrote, "The notion that I have been brainwashed or that I've been coerced in any context is grotesquely false. My independence from my family in this way is new and complex, their reaction to my actions is not my responsibility, [and I've] tried to have civil, virtual interactions with both of them and failed."

They added to the outlet that "Ezra and our crew" will speak out "when we see fit."

In a video posted Thursday, the teen spoke to the camera, saying that "nobody is controlling my Instagram account," and that they wrote the statement themself. They do not have a phone right now, though, "out of my own personal conviction."

"It's really distressing that the narrative of the 'victim' in question is not being granted any trust. I worked really hard to make really clear what was going on," they said in the video. "If the statements are too profoundly contrasting to whatever assumptions those of us have garnered and have chosen to carry, I'd like to say that it's nobody's business and nobody is owed a story. Or an outcome."

They continued, "This is my life. These are my decisions. And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way. Thank you."

Sara says she's only spoken with their child a total of three times since February, and each time felt "monitored" or was "interrupted" by Miller. The mom says they sounded "robotic" over the phone as well.

Chase and Sara tell PEOPLE they made contact with Miller on May 29 in Santa Monica while going to retrieve their child after being told by others that their kid was spotted "walking around like a zombie." Sara says their child seemed "happy to see" them at first, but Miller tried to prevent their intervention.

In recent months, Miller has been arrested and faced legal trouble while in Hawaii, causing one couple to get then later drop a restraining order, for example. The actor, who appeared in the recently released Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, headlines the upcoming The Flash movie, which is already filmed and has had its release date delayed until next year.

"The implosion of Ezra is multi-faceted, and it's just the beginning," the father adds.