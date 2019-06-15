Parent Trap On-Screen Enemies Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Showed up to Tony Awards as BFFs

It turns out that former on-screen enemies Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter are best friends in real life!

The two Parent Trap stars showed up to the Tony Awards together in matching red dresses on Sunday, wowing fans of the movie with their real-life friendship.

“True glamour is going to @thetonyawards with your #BFF @lisaannwalter in a taxi wearing couture by @nataliafedner. New York City baby!” Hendrix, 48, wrote in an Instagram post of the friends in a pre-Tonys selfie.

Walter, 55, also shared a photo from the night, that showed off the ladies’ glamorous red gowns as they posed in the ballroom.

“We challenge anyone else in a red dress at @thetonyawards to a duel. Come find us,” she said in her caption.

Hendrix played the delightfully villainous Meredith Blake, who was engaged to Nick Parker (Dennis Quaid) before Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan) got involved to sabotage their relationship. Love for the character has sparked plenty of memes and think pieces over the years.

Walter, on the other hand, played Chessy, the Parker’s longtime family friend and housekeeper — who Meredith summons with a bell in the movie.

Both Hendrix and Walter have leaned into their corner of pop culture thanks to the movie, routinely sharing Parent Trap-related posts on Twitter and Instagram.

An Instagram post shared by Hendrix last month suggests the two actresses met and became friends on set for the movie.

“This lady right here. We have fun together. 22 years ago we had no idea we were about to meet our soulmate,” she wrote in a caption underneath a smiling photo of the friends. Parent Trap was released in 1998. “There’s been a lot of laughs since. Lots more to come. I love you @lisaannwalter Thanks for always having my back…my front…and my sides.”

In an Instagram Story on Friday, Hendrix shared a photo of a fan asking if she could confirm her friendship with Walter, writing, “this is the good news we all need.”

“#CONFIRMED” Hendrix wrote on the post. As captured by Buzzfeed, in another Instagram comment responding to a fan, Hendrix wrote, “we are BFFs for 20 years.”