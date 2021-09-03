Parent Trap Stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Reunite to Recreate Scene from Movie

Elaine Hendrix recently reflected on her antagonistic character Meredith Blake to mark the 23rd anniversary of The Parent Trap

Elaine Hendrix is slipping back into her devious character from The Parent Trap.

In a TikTok shared earlier this week, the actress, 50, recreated a scene from the beloved 1998 family movie while reuniting with costar and close friend Lisa Ann Walter. In the scene, Hendrix's Meredith Blake rings a bell to request services from Walter's Chessy, the housekeeper for Blake's fiancé Nick Parker (played in the movie by Dennis Quaid).

"Chessy?" Hendrix says in character, ringing the bell. "It's such a big house and all. Chessy!" Walter, 58, then walks on camera and says, "You rang?" before both actresses smile and break character.

In honor of the film's 23rd anniversary in July, Hendrix spoke to Insider about working with Quaid on the beloved comedy, saying that the two hit it off instantly: "I thought we had tremendous chemistry."

Like her character, Hendrix was 26 while filming the movie, as Quaid was 44 — 18 years her senior. Discussing their dynamic, Hendrix laughed and said, "He's just such a guy."

"One of the generalized differences between men and women is that boys mature later and girls mature earlier. So I think I was sort of an older 26," she reflected, adding Quaid was a "younger" 44. "I think it worked well."

"Clearly, Meredith Blake is not an average 26-year-old," she added of her character, who stood out thanks to her red convertible, designer clothes, and engagement to a vineyard owner. "All of that I couldn't relate to. But how together she was and how ambitious she was —that I could definitely relate to."

The age gap between their characters was something thought out by screenwriters David Swift, Charles Shyer and Nancy Meyers (who also served as the film's director).

"The character had to be close enough to the twins' age but not so close that it was like, 'Oh, this is really creepy,' " Hendrix said. (The premise of The Parent Trap follows twin girls (both played by Lindsay Lohan) separated at birth by their divorcing parents who meet each other at summer camp and plot to get their parents back together.