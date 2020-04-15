Parasite Sets Streaming Record, Becomes Second Most Watched Film on Hulu in One Week

Image zoom Neon / courtesy Everett

Parasite has another milestone to celebrate.

This year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture is now the most streamed independent or foreign language film among all of Hulu’s titles, the streaming giant confirmed to IndieWire.

Parasite is also the second most-watched movie overall on the streaming platform, beating out other box office hits like A Quiet Place, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Creed II.

The South Korean film made its Hulu debut on April 8 as most of the country — and the world — is under some sort of lockdown or social distancing order to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In Parasite we meet the Kim family, working class laborers who slowly but deliberately integrate themselves into the lives of their wealthy employers, the Park family. Critics have hailed the film for its creative exploration of the differences between social and economic classes in South Korea (not to mention those incredible plot twists).

Despite its accolades and commercial success, some people still take issue with the film’s Korean dialogue and English subtitles.

But Hulu is prepared to defend the prize-winning film against the naysayers.

One Twitter user recently tweeted, “It’s not in English, no one wants to watch a movie that they literally have to read to understand what’s going on.”

To which the official Hulu account responded: “If you don’t want to read subtitles, you can always learn Korean!”

In February, Parasite made history when it became the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar and the first to ever receive awards in both the International Feature Film and Best Picture categories.

Following his Oscar wins, director Bong Joon Ho told reporters through a translator: “I’m just a very strange person. I’ve just done what I’ve always done with great artists.”

“It still feels very surreal. I feel like something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream,” before continuing himself in English, “It’s really f—— crazy!”