Parasite Director and Robert Pattinson Team Up for New Sci-Fi Thriller About Clones

Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite's Oscar-winning director.

Pattinson will star in the upcoming movie Mickey7, which will be written and directed by Bong Joon-ho, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The acclaimed Korean director's credits also include Snowpiercer and Okja.

Mickey7 is based on the upcoming novel by author Edward Ashton and centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim, THR reports. Mickey7 is an employee who takes jobs others deem too risky and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone of himself with most of his memories intact.

When Mickey7 is thought to be dead, he returns to his mission's base only to spy a new clone, Mickey8, that's taken his place, the outlet reports.

The novel has been described as "The Martian meets Dark Matter" and a "high concept science fiction thriller," on its Amazon page.

Bong won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Parasite in 2020. He is currently working on a limited series based on the movie alongside Adam McKay.