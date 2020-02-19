Parasite Child Actor Watched the Oscars from Home: See His Gleeful Reaction to Best Picture Win

Talk about a win to remember!

When the 2020 Oscars took place earlier this month, just about everyone watching was thrilled to see Parasite take home the award for Best Picture. Among the most excited was one of the film’s younger stars, 10-year-old Jung Hyeon-jun who played Park Da-song in the South Korean film.

Jung was not in attendance during the ceremony but instead watched the Oscars from home in South Korea where he learned of the historic win as his family recorded his gleeful reaction.

“I thought it would be awesome to get it, and we actually won the award!” Jung told the Associated Press in a video interview from home the day of the Oscars. “So I am wondering if I am in heaven. I think I was born to receive an Oscar,” he shared.

PARASITE PARTY: 10-year-old #Parasite #기생충 star Jung Hyeon-jun might have been too young to go to the #Oscars – but he still enjoyed the excitement of the best picture win. #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/sbn71fJ44z — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 18, 2020

Though Jung wasn’t in attendance when director Bong Joon Ho and the Parasite cast took the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to accept the award for Best Picture, he was there in spirit and thrilled to cheer on his fellow cast members.

Parasite marked Jung’s first venture into acting in feature films, previously getting his start as an actor on South Korean television series such as You Are Too Much and Vagabond.

As a part of the Parasite cast, Jung also received a Screen Actors Guild award in the Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture category as well.

The class satire film is the first non-English-language film to win Best Picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, and is the first South Korean movie to ever win an Oscar.

The drama was nominated in six categories — Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design, and Best Film Editing — and won the first four aforementioned categories.

Parasite producer Kwak Sin Ae accepted the Oscar for Best Picture and told the crowd through a translator, “We never imagined this to ever happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now.”

As Kwak stepped away from the microphone to let executive producer Miky Lee speak, the stage lights began to dim before the crowd started chanting “Up! Up!” to let her finish the acceptance speech.

As the stage lights came back up, Lee began by thanking Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, who won the Academy Award for Best Director earlier in the evening.

“I like everything about him. His smile, his crazy hair. The way he talks, the way he walks, especially the way he directs,” she said. “And what I really like about him is his sense of humor. And the fact is he can be really making fun of himself, and he never takes himself seriously. Thank you.”

The film was a blockbuster hit in South Korea before it became one of the most talked-about films of 2019 in the United States. It’s still playing in theaters.