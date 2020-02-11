Parasite Cast and Crew Keeps the Party Going All Night at L.A. Korean Restaurant After Oscars Win

Bong Joon Ho was ready to party the night away after his historic wins Sunday night at the 2020 Oscars — and that’s exactly what he and the cast and crew of Parasite did, closing out the night with a meal of Korean cuisine at Soban Los Angeles.

The group stopped by the highly-rated restaurant in Koreatown, arriving around 2:45 a.m. and continuing the celebration until 5 a.m., Eater reported Monday.

“It was a great honor to meet Oscar winners again! Congratulations to Parasite for making history!” the restaurant wrote on Instagram, sharing a collage of several cast and crew members cramming into the 30-seat restaurant, complete with a shot of one of the iconic statues among some jars.

Owner Jennifer Pak told Eater that the restaurant was opened specially for the Oscar winners, who dined on galbi (grilled short ribs), galbi jjim (braised short ribs), eundaegu jorim (braised spicy black cod), bibimbap, and seafood tofu pancakes — quite the feast, which was necessary considering Pak added that four-time Oscar winner Bong hadn’t eaten all day!

It’s not the first time Bong has dined at the restaurant. Last month, Soban shared another photo of the director as well as actor Song Kang-Ho stopping by.

“Bong Joon-Ho, the Korean director of the six-time Oscar-nominated ‘Parasite’ and ‘Parasite’ Star Song Kang-Ho visited Soban <3” the caption for that post read.

Parasite made history at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking home the awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, Best Director and Best Picture.

Parasite became the first movie in the Oscars‘ 92-year history to win both Best International Feature and Best Picture — not only that, but it also marked the first time a non-English language movie won Best Picture, as well as the first time a film from South Korea was nominated for Best International Feature Film.

“After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax,” Bong said when he was accepting the award for best directing, translated from Korean. “Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying I that I carved deep into my heart, which was, ‘The most personal is the most creative.’”

While onstage for winning Best International Feature, Bong expressed how proud he was to be the first to win under the award’s new name (it was previously called the Best Foreign Language Film).

“I’m so happy to be its first recipient under the new name,” the acclaimed director said. “I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes.”

He also acknowledged “all our loving cast members and crew members,” with many of the actors standing up in the audience afterward. “Please give a round of applause for them I congratulate all the great artists here tonight,” Bong continued. “I thank everyone … who allowed me to actualize my vision.”

He then joked, “I’m ready to drink tonight.”