'Paranormal Activity' Franchise Producer Calls Latest Film 'Terrible': 'It Has Been Enough Already'

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, the rebooted seventh installment, debuted on Paramount+ in October

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 11:55 AM
Jason Blum attends the "THEY/THEM" New York Premiere at Studio 525 on July 27, 2022 in New York City.
Jason Blum. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

The producer behind the Paranormal Activity franchise doesn't think highly of the latest entry.

At the Locarno Film Festival, Jason Blum said, according to Variety, that the end is near for the series, which bolstered his company Blumhouse Productions with the low-budget 2007 original.

"It has been enough already. That last Paranormal Activity movie was terrible," he said.

After the first found-footage-style Paranormal Activity, directed by Oren Peli, became a surprise hit — it reportedly cost just $15,000 to make and earned over $193 million at the worldwide box office — inspired several sequels, in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

This past October, a reboot titled Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin premiered debuted on Paramount+ from Underwater director William Eubank. Set on an Amish farm, the film started a new narrative and lore for the franchise, straying away from the main storyline of the previous installments. It starred Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert and Jaye Ayres-Brown.

Reps for Eubank did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Emily Bader in PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: NEXT OF KIN
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021). Courtesy Paramount Players

Through Blumhouse Productions, Blum, 53, has produced hits like Get Out, The Purge, Sinister and HBO's Sharp Objects, plus recent releases like The Black Phone, They/Them, Firestarter and the Halloween sequels. The company's ownership of that horror franchise concludes with this fall's Halloween Ends, starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Blumhouse is also working on a reboot of The Exorcist.

"With Halloween, we only had the rights to three movies, so we said, 'Halloween Ends!' It ends for Blumhouse, at least. With other things, you just have this feeling it's time to put them to bed," Blum also said of deciding to end the Paranormal Activity series. "It would come back if some director I love, like Scott Derrickson, said: 'I have a great idea for a Paranormal Activity movie. But it's not something I want to do [right now]."

Back in 2015, when Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (in 3D, no less) was touted as the "last" Paranormal Activity movie, Blum told IGN about concluding the franchise and giving fans answers.

"It felt like we posed a lot of questions and I was tired of doing that. There was a fatigue in the audience that was like, 'Stop teasing us, we want answers.' It's hard to give answers and keep going so it felt like a natural time to wrap it up," he said at the time. "Most horror franchises, they just stop when the last one doesn't make any money. That's just sad and it leaves a bad taste in your mouth about the whole series. I really didn't want to do that with this."

"Paramount was very agreeable to that notion. They came to the same conclusion themselves so we really are agreed about it. It'll give Paranormal Activity a better cultural impact without grinding it into the ground."

Related Articles
Johnny Depp "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Film - 2017
'Pirates' Producer on Johnny Depp's Potential Involvement in Sequel: 'The Future Is Yet to Be Decided'
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Back for 'Halloween Ends' Sequel After Positive Reception of Her Return to Franchise
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka pose at the opening night of Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Relationship Timeline
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline
Jennifer Lopez uploaded to her newsletter pics from her and Ben's wedding. Credit: On The JLo
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Hilary Duff
Hollywood's Friendliest Celeb Exes
Gilmore Girls WATN
The Cast of 'Gilmore Girls' : Where Are They Now?
jason-blum
'Get Out' Producer Booed Off Stage at Film Fest in L.A. for Anti-Trump Remarks: It 'Went Haywire'
hugh-hefner-1
'Secrets of Playboy' : Breaking Down the A&E Docuseries' Biggest Bombshells About Hugh Hefner's Empire
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Catching up with my favorite Mad Men
The Most Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Reunions Through the Years
MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" New York Premiere Party
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Roger Mathews' Relationship: A Look Back