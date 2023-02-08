Pamela Anderson's Sons Share Sweet Messages of Support: 'Your Positivity Is So Inspiring'

Pamela Anderson is enjoying the support of her sons.

The Baywatch alum posted the phrase "Happiness is a choice" on Instagram Tuesday alongside a beautiful smiling image of her face — and received some sweet comments from sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee in reply.

"Your positivity is so inspiring. I'm so proud of you," Brandon, 26, wrote. "I'm so happy the world is finally getting to know the REAL YOU."

"Love you!!! Keep being unapologetically YOU!" Dylan, 25, added alongside a white heart emoji.

The lovely family moment comes after the release of Anderson's memoir Love, Pamela last month and her documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, which was produced by Brandon.

Speaking to PEOPLE during the Jan. 30 premiere of the documentary, Anderson, 55, revealed that going back in time was an essential part of telling her story.

"Of course it's emotional for me," Anderson told PEOPLE. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

She added, "That's how I wrote my book. I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

Seeing the finished product was also moving for her two boys, both of whom attended the premiere by their mom's side.

"I think Brandon was a little emotional. Dylan was a little emotional when he saw it," she says. "Brandon's seen a ton of it. He's been doing this for two years, so this has been a long process and as a mom, you never want to burden your kids. But this has kind of been a fun family project, but it had a lot of emotion tied to it."

The documentary, directed by Ryan White, is billed as "an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells."

It "follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother."

The characterization of the Canadian-born star as the latter is nothing new to Brandon.

"I've known her my whole life, but when I think of my mom, I think of an incredibly well-read, intelligent, well-spoken, kind-hearted, passionate person, and I just think the world has never really seen her like that," he shared with PEOPLE.

"(People) may have noticed her looks or her compassion or things like that, but at the end of the day, I think people haven't given her enough credit or really another chance to recapture herself before a lot of these really awful things happened to her," he added

"I've always seen her as an incredibly talented and powerful woman with so much potential, and I still think I see her the exact same way."

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Jan. 15, Anderson opened up further about her healing process.

"[There's] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out, because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory," the 55-year-old said of writing Love, Pamela. "I'm really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn't have a collaborator. I didn't have any ghostwriter, nothing."

Ultimately, the mom-of-two said it was her sons who "encouraged me to tell my story."