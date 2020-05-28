Pamela Anderson Wants to 'Absolutely' Get Married Again: 'Just One More Time, Please'

Pamela Anderson wants one more try at the whole marriage thing.

The star made headlines for supposedly secretly marrying the movie mogul, only to announced their split just 12 days later. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had not filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate after their Jan. 20 nuptials.

“I wasn’t married,” Anderson also confirmed in the New York Times piece. “I’m a romantic. I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it.”

“It was just kind of a little moment,” she added. “A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre. But that’s it.”

Still, that doesn't mean she's closed off to the possibility of another marriage in the future — hopefully the last one.

“Absolutely!" she said of marrying again. "Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!”

In the story, Anderson said she's only been married three times and expressed confusion at how the number of unions is reported to be bigger.

“I’ve only been married — I’ve been married three times. People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why," she said, naming Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, singer Kid Rock and poker player Rick Salomon.

"And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot,” she said giggling, according to the outlet. “But it’s less than five.”

Anderson and Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, were married from 1995 to 1998 and had a tumultuous marriage, in which Lee spent six months in the Los Angeles County Jail for spousal abuse.