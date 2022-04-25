Pamela Anderson Visits Times Square Chicago Billboard After Her Debut as Roxie Hart

Anderson is playing Roxie through June 5 at New York's Ambassador Theatre, and told PEOPLE the experience has been "surreal"

Pamela Anderson is soaking up her new Broadway stardom.

The Baywatch star, 54, made her debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway on April 12. On Sunday, the actress visited her Times Square billboard for the first time.

She posed with the black and white billboard wearing a vintage '90s Pamela Dennis sleeveless black gown and Alaïa heels.

Anderson is playing the role of Roxie through June 5 at New York City's Ambassador Theatre, and told PEOPLE the experience has been "surreal."

"I'm so curious to see what I'm made of," she previously said to PEOPLE during rehearsal for the show. "Each day, my voice is getting stronger. The choreography is settling in. We're doing the original choreography — they're not holding back with me — and I'm just loving it. I'm just eating it up. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I should have been doing this longer!' But this is the right time."

She said she's a "sponge," and has been "soaking in" every part of the experience so far. "I needed this right now," she told PEOPLE "I feel like this is something I really needed to sink my teeth into. I love to work. I love to work hard."

Pamela Anderson Credit: Gotham/GC Images

An audience member told PEOPLE that "the audience went insane" for Anderson and that she looked "flawless" at her Broadway debut.

Roxie has been portrayed on Broadway by a myriad of stars including Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Michelle Williams since its revival in 1996. According to Playbill, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and the second longest-running Broadway production ever, after The Phantom of the Opera.

"I have nothing to lose," she told PEOPLE last month. "I've got nothing to live up to and I've got nothing to lose. I'm going crazy. I'm going for broke."

Anderson will soon open up about her life in an upcoming Netflix documentary. The project has been in the works for several years.