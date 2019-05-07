Pamela Anderson Visits Julian Assange in London Prison: 'He Is an Innocent Person'

Pamela Anderson visited Julian Assange in prison Tuesday, and once again declared her support for the WikiLeaks founder.

The Baywatch star and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson visited Assange at Belmarsh Prison in London, one month after he was arrested following the Ecuadorian Embassy’s decision to revoke its asylum.

“Obviously it’s been very difficult to see Julian here and to make our way through the prison to get to him was quite shocking and difficult,” Anderson told reporters afterward, according to CNN. “He does not deserve to be in a super-max prison… He is an innocent person.”

Anderson said Assange, 47, is “cut off from everybody” and has been stripped of access to libraries and computers, leaving him unable to speak to his children.

“Public support is very important, fundraising is very important,” she said. “Justice will depend on public support and he’s a good man. He’s an incredible person. I love him. I can’t imagine what he’s been going through, and to see him was… great to see him, but this is just misrule of law and operation.”

The model, 51, also hand-wrote a letter addressing the situation and shared it to Twitter.

Julian Assange is the world’s most innocent man. pic.twitter.com/wC1NPDjJAG — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 7, 2019

It read, in part, “He is treated as the most dangerous man in order to make him a criminal without him ever having done anything whatever wrong… People don’t even know why they’re mad at him. They say he’s bad. Justice depends on public opinion.”

Hrafnsson said the pair’s visit was Assange’s first social visit since his arrest, and that he spends 23 hours a day in his cell in Belmarsh.

Assange was arrested April 11 after London’s Ecuadorian Embassy withdrew its asylum and invited in London’s Metropolitan Police.

Assange had taken refuge there for the past seven years, claiming political asylum in order to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. The alleged hacker is also wanted by the United States for espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified information.

Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno said on Twitter that his government had revoked Assange’s asylum for “repeatedly violating international conventions.”

“He looks very bad,” Anderson wrote on Twitter after Assange’s arrest. “How could you Equador? … How could you U.K.?”

Anderson has long been a friend and supporter of the Australian Assange, and was first spotted visiting him in October 2016.

A month later, her publicist told PEOPLE in a statement that she’d visited him multiple times, and “likes to make him smile.”

She played coy when asked about the nature of their relationship in April 2017, telling PEOPLE: “I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

In May 2018, Anderson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their friendship, saying they first met years ago through punk designer Vivienne Westwood.

“We talk about everything. We talk about the Bible, we talk about what’s happening with my kids, what’s happening with his family,” she told THR. “It’s not just about politics, even though I do take a lot of notes and it’s so overwhelming, the information he gives me.”

The star told the outlet she believed Assange to be in “grave danger,” and that at the time of the interview, they hadn’t spoken in a month since the Ecuadorean government cut his Internet access.

“He’s been wrongly accused of so many things,” she said. “But this is a way of keeping him down and keeping him ineffective. He’s just ruffling the feathers of people that are powerful. I always try to humanize him because people think he’s a robot or he’s a computer screen or he’s not this human being.”

That same month, Anderson wrote rapper Kanye West a letter urging him to speak out in defense of Assange, claiming “public support could set him free.”

“Hi Kanye Hope you are well I was wondering about your thoughts on Julian Assange,” she wrote in the letter, which was shared by TMZ. “I support him and I know you value Free Speech – Visibility is good for him especially in America. Where they are trying to put him away for life or worse for exposing corruption in governments.”

“He is genius,” Anderson added. “A real world leader that young people love…. Public support could set him free. Media is monopolized So some brave voices are the only Hope to break through.”