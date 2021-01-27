Surprise! Pamela Anderson Secretly Married Her Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve

The actress and model also announced she was leaving social media on Tuesday

Pamela Anderson has married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, PEOPLE confirms.

The Baywatch actress tied the knot on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her Canadian home, according to the DailyMail.

"I'm exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told the outlet.

The Playboy model said the two had married on "on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago," adding, "This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

On Tuesday, Anderson shared what she said was her final social media post on Instagram, writing, "This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook."

"I've never been interested in social media And now that Im settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free," Anderson wrote. "Thanks for the love Blessings to you all. Lets hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time 🙏."

She added, "Thats what THEY want and can use to make money Control over your brain-

In September, a source told PEOPLE Anderson was dating Hayhurst after having "been together for a while."

"She's very happy," the source said. "And they've been together for the entire pandemic. She's super happy and he's been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island."

This is Anderson's fourth marriage. She married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 but the two divorced in 1998. They have two sons together: Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

The actress later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Then she married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. Both marriages to Solomon dissolved in less than a year.

In early 2020, Anderson shared a photo of herself with movie producer Jon Peters, saying the two had married. Eight days after she posted, Anderson announced the two had split.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," the actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

In September, the actress asserted she and Peters were "never legally married."

"Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters," read a statement on the actress' Twitter page, adding that Peters is a "life long family friend."