Pamela Anderson Will 'Tell the Real Story' in Netflix Documentary: 'Not a Victim, But a Survivor'

She will clear up "a million misperceptions" about her life in an upcoming "definitive" documentary for Netflix

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her truth.

The Baywatch actress, 54, will open up about her storied life in an upcoming documentary for Netflix, she announced Wednesday. The project has been in the works for several years but just landed at the streaming service, Netflix said in a press release.

Directed by The Keepers' Ryan White, the film is also co-produced by one of Anderson's sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, whom she had with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

An official logline for the "definitive" movie calls it an "intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."

In a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead and shared on Instagram, Anderson wrote: "My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — Not a victim, but a survivor & Alive to tell the real story."

She signed the message and left a lipstick kiss print on the bottom.

The news comes as Hulu airs new episodes of Pam and Tommy, its limited drama series set in the late 1990s. The show is about when Anderson and Lee were at the center of a scandal after a safe containing an almost hourlong sex tape — filmed during their honeymoon — was stolen by a disgruntled former employee who leaked the tape to the public.

A source close to that situation at the time, recently told PEOPLE that by revisiting "a very traumatic time" in her life, "there's a sense that the show is re-exploiting Pamela."

"After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound," the source said. "Pamela deserves a level of respect. She's a human being and a mom. There's a sense of hypocrisy about it. It's her life and she should have the decision [as to] whether it's turned into a commodity for public consumption."

Lily James, who portrays Anderson in the show, told Net-a-Porter's Porter in January that she tried reaching out to Anderson about their project, though she didn't get a response.