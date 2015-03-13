Pamela Anderson Brings Son as Her Red Carpet Date Amid Rick Salomon Divorce Drama

Who’s Pamela Anderson‘s cute new arm candy? Her son!

The actress brought Brandon Lee, 18, her older child, as her date to the premiere of The Gunman on Thursday.

With his hair slicked back, he rocked an all-black suit reminiscent of his bad-boy dad, Tommy Lee, while Anderson, 47, opted for a slinky gold gown.

The Los Angeles event was one of her first public outings since filing for divorce from husband Rick Salomon for the third time.

The off-and-on-again stars annulled their first marriage after just months in 2007 and reconciled last year. Six months later, Anderson filed for divorce. She asked a judge to dismiss her petition before having another change of heart in February.

So how is the Baywatch babe holding up? She gave followers a clue when she re-Tweeted a quote Wednesday: “Single doesn’t always mean lonely and relationship doesn’t always mean happy.”