Pamela Anderson Splits from Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst After 1 Year of Marriage

Pamela Anderson has split from her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst, after just over one year of marriage, PEOPLE confirms

Pamela Anderson is parting ways with her husband of one year, Dan Hayhurst.

A representative for the Baywatch alum tells PEOPLE that Anderson has split from her bodyguard husband. Anderson, 54, and Hayhurst have been living in Canada since they tied the knot on Christmas Eve 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Anderson married Hayhurst, a builder and her bodyguard, on Dec. 24, 2020, at her home in Vancouver Island, Canada.

PEOPLE confirmed Anderson's relationship with Hayhurst in September 2020, seven months after she split from her ex Jon Peters.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Hayhurst and Anderson had "been together for a while."

"She's very happy," the source said of Anderson. "And they've been together for the entire pandemic. She's super happy and he's been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island."

RELATED VIDEO: Pamela Anderson Lists $15M Malibu Home After Surprise Wedding: "It's Time I Went Back to My Roots"

The actress and model appeared on the British talk show Loose Women last February alongside Hayhurst for an interview over video call, with the then-newlyweds answering questions about their nuptials while in bed.

Anderson said she and Hayhurst met on her family property. "He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together," she said, laughing and adding, "We're still stuck together."

"He's the kinda guy I would have met if I didn't go round the world and get crazy," Anderson shared. "It's nice to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He's useful. It's a new thing."

This was Anderson's fourth marriage. She married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 but the two divorced in 1998. They have two sons together: Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.