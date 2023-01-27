Pamela Anderson Says She Walked in on Jack Nicholson Having a Threesome in a Bathroom: 'I Caught His Eye'

Pamela Anderson is sharing a wild story from her visits to the Playboy Mansion.

In an excerpt of her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, included in a new feature interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, recalled a visit to the infamous former home of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner in which she bumped into Jack Nicholson while he was "having a threesome in a bathroom."

"Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him," Anderson writes in the memoir, per the outlet. "They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss."

"Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection," the memoir reads. "I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, 'Thanks, dear.' "

As Anderson recounted the Playboy Mansion story to Variety, she described her memories of the time period — though the actress did not specify when this visit happened — "as just complete freedom."

"It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women," she told the outlet. "It was really an experience."

Anderson was a frequent model for Playboy magazine as she rocketed to fame in the late 1980s and early '90s; her 11 appearances on the cover of the magazine stand as a record among in the publication's 60-year history, per Variety.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson told the outlet that she first met her 12-day husband Jon Peters at the Playboy Mansion one day after she first arrived in the United States after moving from Canada.

Though the Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for only 12 days back in 2020, both parties told Variety Peters "never made a move" on Anderson during the start of her career. Anderson has also asserted she was never legally married to Peters, 77, though they remain friends to this day.

"It was a very sexy time," Anderson once told British magazine FHM of her time at the Mansion. "It was all wild, but respectful."

While she said "a kiss-and-tell is not my style," the star did offer up one tidbit of the overall vibe at the time. "The men were elegant, and you wanted to badly get the most charismatic man to notice you," she said. "Girls were everywhere, giggling and laughing."

Anderson's new memoir, Love, Pamela, and a new Netflix documentary, Pamela: a Love Story, are both out Jan. 31.