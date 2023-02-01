Pamela Anderson Says She Hopes to Get Married for a Sixth Time: 'I Still Have a Lot of Life Left'

Pamela Anderson's most recent marriage to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst lasted less than a year

Published on February 1, 2023 12:23 PM
Pamela Anderson attends Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Pamela Anderson has been through six marriages, but she's still open to tying the knot again one day.

During 55-year-old Anderson's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actress and model whether she may get married again as she promoted her new memoir Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary.

"God, what a crazy question," Anderson told the host. "I don't know, I hope so."

"I hope so. I don't know," the Baywatch alum said when Kimmel, also 55, repeated the question. "I still have a lot of life left."

The late night host then jokingly asked Anderson whether she has met MyPillow's Mike Lindell, who also appeared on the show Tuesday from inside of an arcade-style claw machine to speak with Kimmel.

"I don't even know who that is," Anderson said of Lindell.

Anderson was first married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995. She shares two sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex Lee, 60. She also went on to marry Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (they wed twice but one of the marriages was annulled) and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. In 2020, she married film producer Jon Peters for a total of 12 days, though the union was never official since they didn't file the paperwork.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee arrive at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Event Honoring Tom Ford
Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Anderson recalled that her short-lived marriage to Hayhurst — they broke up less than one year after their Christmas Eve 2020 wedding — "ended up being a disaster."

After the rocky marriage, Anderson told the outlet that she now feels content without needing to always have a partner in her life.

"I've learned to try and do this without a life preserver, without having anyone around me to console me. I have to console myself," she told Vanity Fair. "That's been the hardest part of the journey — to go, I'm okay on my own ... with my dogs. I need my dogs. I can't be that alone."

pamela anderson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I had this wild, bumpy life and met a lot of interesting people along the way and had a lot of interesting love affairs. But I feel like my life is more romantic now than ever," she continued.

"I have dinner for one or with my dogs. I'm the same person with or without somebody," Anderson added. "Rose petals in the bathtub, making my own rose oils, making my own candles. I'm kind of crafty all of a sudden."

Anderson's memoir Love, Pamela and her Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, are both out now.

