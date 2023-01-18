Pamela Anderson on Overcoming Abuse, Heartbreak and Never Giving Up: 'I Did It Against the Odds'

In a new memoir and documentary, Pamela Anderson says, "I wanted to make sure it was from the heart"

By Liz McNeil
Published on January 18, 2023 12:02 PM

Pamela Anderson wrote much of her new memoir, Love, Pamela, from her grandparents' former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, not far from where she grew up. It was there that she began to retrace her life, back to the beginning.

"I do feel like I've definitely figured out who I'm not over a lifetime and now I'm remembering who I am," Anderson, 55, says in this week's PEOPLE cover story. "And who that little girl was before anything happened to her."

A young girl, who liked "bugs and snakes and nature and climbing trees." And a young girl who began to lose trust of adults after she was hurt and molested at a young age.

"In my case it was a female babysitter who sexualized me very early, forcing me to play weird games on her body," recounts Anderson. "She threatened me not to tell anyone. Or else."

"I was trying to protect my brother," says Anderson. "I didn't want it happening to him and so I would do things so she wouldn't touch him. And that's where it all unraveled. I was very ashamed. I didn't tell anyone. I didn't know what to do."

Pamela Anderson rollout
Jonny Marlow

Nor did she say anything a few years later, after she was raped by a man some ten years older. It happened when she was around 12 or 13 years old. After that, she says, "Part of me just gave up. That was kind of another nail in the coffin."

Growing up, she remembers not wanting to look in the mirror.

"I never thought I was pretty," she says. "I always thought I was athletic and funny. It kind of catered to my insecurities and probably because of my early sexualization and my shame about it all, I didn't want to feel that way. I didn't like that I had any kind of qualities that were attracting the wrong kind of attention."

Over time, she retreated into a world of imagination, nature, and books.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Looking back, she writes, "I could not have survived my adult life without the strength I learned early on."

After moving out on her own at age 17, she appeared in a Canadian beer commercial. Before long, Playboy called – and the rest is history.

"I think about divine timing," Anderson says. "I needed to take my power back as a sexual being, as a woman. I remember looking at the pictures, thinking I still didn't like them but they're okay. And then I thought, 'Well, I really flipped the script.'"

Pamela Anderson rollout
Jonny Marlow

"On one hand I was vulnerable," she says, "but I also felt how could it be any worse than where I was? And if I have a choice with my own body I'm going to take it. I'm going to chose for myself."

Her story, as told in her memoir and the new Netflix doc, Pamela, a Love Story, both out on January 31, is one of strength and perseverance. "I did it all on my own," she says, "and I did it against the odds."

"I'm sure there are people struggling just like I have," says Anderson, "and I wanted to tell those people you're human and you're not bad."

"I want to help," she says. "When someone tells you not to say something, that's when you need to say it. It's the shame of the secrets – or the embarrassment. Predators pick victims who they know they're going to humiliate in ways that are going to be hard for them to tell anyone."

She hopes people will find the book "empowering." Says Anderson, "It's kind of like the beginning of understanding my entire life." Most of all, she says, "I wanted to make sure it was from the heart."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
James Cameron Says Every 'Avatar' Sequel Will Feature a New Narrator: 'Giving Something Away Here'
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Edward Norton and More Are Helping Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress Oscar Chances
Allison Dunbar and Ron Perlman attend the Los Angeles premiere for the Peacock original series "Poker Face"
Ron Perlman Raves Wife Allison Dunbar Is 'Better Than Me in Every Way' After Italian Wedding
Pamela Anderson rollout
Pamela Anderson Says Relationship with Tommy Lee May Have Been 'Only Time I Was Ever Truly in Love'
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden in Magical Ceremony
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich: 'Beyond Happy You Were Born'
Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood.
Zachary Levi Asks for Prayers as He Cares for His Dad in the Hospital: 'Send Some Up for My Pops'
Actors Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum attend the European Premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Vue West End on June 30, 2015 in London, England.
Channing Tatum Says His Divorce from Jenna Dewan Was 'Super Scary and Terrifying' at First
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish attend the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kevin Hart's Wife? All About Eniko Hart
Channing Tatum, Ghost
Channing Tatum Says He's Planning a Remake of 'Ghost' : 'We're Going to Do Something Different'
Channing Tatum on the Febuary 2023 issue of Vanity Fair
Channing Tatum Says He Doesn't Know If He'll Ever Remarry: 'Relationships Are Hard for Me'
Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Bloodshot" ; Avatar The Way of Water - 2022
Vin Diesel Is Not in 'Avatar' Sequels, Producer Confirms After Actor's Quotes Were Taken 'Out of Context'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1556 -- Pictured: Actor Jeremy Renner during an interview on Monday, November 22, 2021
Jeremy Renner Says He's with His 'Family at Home' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 25: Producer Steven Spielberg (L) and his daughter Destry Allyn Spielberg attend the New York Premiere of "Transformers: Age Of Extinction" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Paramount)
Steven Spielberg Calls Daughter Destry's Upcoming Directorial Debut 'Exciting for the Whole Family'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: Margot Robbie attends the Australian premiere of Babylon at State Theatre on January 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Surprised by Childhood Friends on 'Babylon' Red Carpet in Sydney — Watch
George Clooney attends the OMEGA 'Lost In Space' dinner to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the OMEGA Speedmaster, which has been worn by every piloted NASA mission since 1965, at Tate Modern on April 26, 2017 in London, England
George Clooney Donated $21,000 to Provide Shelter for Flooded French Villagers