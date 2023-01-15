Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'

"I had no idea how much anger I had inside," the actress tells PEOPLE

By Liz McNeil
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 15, 2023 11:05 AM
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson. Photo: John Phillips/amfAR/Getty

Pamela Anderson is finally telling her story.

In a new documentary and memoir (both out Jan. 31), the actress shares her life story in her own words. Last year, when the Hulu series Pam & Tommy dramatized her love affair and marriage to rocker Tommy Lee and the theft of their personal tapes, Anderson didn't say a word. But now she's ready to set the record straight.

As she explains in an interview and an exclusive excerpt of her memoir in the next issue of PEOPLE, it was her two sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, who "encouraged me to tell my story."

"[There's] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out, because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory," says the 55-year-old star of writing her memoir, Love, Pamela. "I'm really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn't have a collaborator. I didn't have any ghostwriter, nothing."

"It's just one girl's story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home," she explains.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The process of reflection, she says, uncovered deep emotions. "I had no idea how much anger I had inside, or how therapeutic it was going to be for not just me, but for people around me, like my mother," she says. "It's been a healing process. I'm so happy to share it and hopefully people will be inspired."

pamela anderson
Cover of Love, Pamela (2022). HarperCollins

Adds Anderson, "I think a lot of it has to do with keeping secrets and keeping things kind of [repressed]. In my case, there's been stories written and things happening, but you can't really know somebody unless you hear the whole story. ... I hope it's empowering."

Ultimately, she's happy to say her sons Brandon and Dylan were impressed by their mother's honesty and that she wrote it — her way.

Pamela Anderson
Dylan Jagger Lee, Pamela Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee in April. Bruce Glikas/Getty

"My boys were excited for me to write my own book, but they both were like, 'Mom, you're going to need help to write this book.' And I said, 'No, I can write this book myself.' They were shocked that I pulled this off," says Anderson with a smile.

"I just wanted there to be a true, authentic, real record of my life," she adds. "I really felt like it was very, very important for me to write it all down, from beginning to end."

Related Articles
Lily James; Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Never Read Lily James' Handwritten Letter Sent Before Starring in 'Pam & Tommy'
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
See Pamela Anderson 'Take Control of the Narrative' in Trailer for Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story'
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson Says She Has Not Watched Stolen Sex Tape 'to This Day': 'It Was Very Hurtful'
lisa marie presley At The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Everything Lisa Marie Presley Said About Overcoming Difficult Times — from Marriages to Losing Her Son
Prince Harry cover rollout
Prince Harry Tells PEOPLE: 'Spare' Is a Raw Account of the 'Good, the Bad and Everything in Between'
Prince Harry, Princess Diana
Prince Harry Drove Through Tunnel Where His Mother Died at Same Speed: 'I Want to Go Through It'
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Can't See Himself Returning as a Working Senior Royal
Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Doesn't See Himself Returning to Working Royal Role
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
See Rare Photos of a Young Pamela Anderson in First Look at Netflix Documentary About Her Life
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Says Revealing Memoir 'Love, Pamela' Is 'Raw, Unpolished': See the Cover
Joanna Gaines rollout
'I'm Over Reining It In': Joanna Gaines Opens Up in Sneak Peek from Her New Memoir
Bono and Ali Hewson attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bono on His 40-Year Marriage with Ali Hewson: 'She Was Never Going to Be "Just" My Wife'
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines attend AOL Build Presents: "Fixer Upper" at AOL Studios In New York on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/CAAm0MSD7u1/
Why Joanna Gaines' Mom Called Her Crying When She First Read Her New Book
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson Will 'Tell the Real Story' in Netflix Documentary: 'Not a Victim, But a Survivor'
Matthew Perry visits SiriusXM Studios on March 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images); Keanu Reeves attends the Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show on June 06, 2019 in Paradise Cove Malibu, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Matthew Perry Apologizes After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves 'Still Walks Among Us'
A Hard Kick in the Nuts What I've Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions by Stephen Steve-O Glover With David Peisner
Steve-O Reflects on Sobriety, Emotional Growth in New Book: 'I'm Capable of Being Less of a Douche'