Pamela Anderson and New Husband Dan Hayhurst Talk About Their Love While Cuddled Together in Bed

Pamela Anderson is opening up about her new husband Dan Hayhurst—in an unconventional setting.

The actress and model appeared on the British talk show Loose Women on Friday alongside Hayhurst for an interview that took place via video call with the newlyweds answering questions about their nuptials while in bed.

"We haven't left here since Christmas Eve," Anderson joked.

Anderson said she and Hayhurst met on her family property. "He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together," she said, laughing and adding, "We're still stuck together."

Her property has special significance for Anderson, who said she'd bought it from her grandparents and that her own parents were married at the home.

"I think it's a lucky spot," she said. "I've been home for the last year and a half renovating. It's a gorgeous piece of property. And Dan and his kids are living here, too. We're having a good time."

The former Playboy model also revealed details about their intimate nuptials, saying they kept the occasion small due to the pandemic.

"We prefer to be by ourselves but it would have been nice to have some people here," Anderson said. "Our witnesses were the First Nations people who came to do our blessing and get rid of our demons."

When Hayhurst was asked what drew the couple together, he said, "I couldn't resist and she couldn't resist me," then adding, "I'll show you under the covers if you want."

For her part, Anderson said her husband was "a good guy."

"He's the kinda guy I would have met if I didn't go round the world and get crazy," she said. "It's nice to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He's useful. It's a new thing."

The couple married on Dec. 24 at her Vancouver Island, Canada home.

Their wedding photographer and cake baker Heather Ross told PEOPLE earlier this month, "Pamela was beaming with love. They were just so happy and focused on each other."

PEOPLE confirmed Anderson's relationship with Hayhurst in September 2020, seven months after she split from her ex Jon Peters.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Hayhurst and Anderson had "been together for a while."