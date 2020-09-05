"No hard feelings," Pamela Anderson said of her former relationship with Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson Was 'Never Legally Married' to Jon Peters, Likens Romance to 'Just a Bizarre Lunch'

Pamela Anderson is addressing her past relationship with Jon Peters.

On Saturday, the actress asserted that she was "never legally married" to Jon Peters after reports came out that she is now dating her security guard, Dan Hayhurst, seven months after splitting from the film producer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Pamela Anderson was never legally married to Jon Peters," read a statement on the actress' Twitter page, adding that Peters is a "life long family friend."

"No hard feelings - no Marriage, no Divorce...just a bizarre theatrical lunch," the statement said of her relationship, which was previously reported as a marriage that lasted 12 days.

The 53-year-old clarified her connection to Peter alongside recent stories regarding her new relationship in PEOPLE and Page Six. "It was just a bizarre lunch ... no 'marriage' no 'divorce'..." another statement reiterated.

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE Anderson and Hayhurst have "been together for a while."

"She's very happy," says the source. "And they've been together for the entire pandemic. She's super happy and he's been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island."

Her new relationship comes months after she announced her split from Peters in February.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” the actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Image zoom Pamela Anderson BabiradPicture/Shutterstock

News of the split arrived eight days after Anderson posted her first photo of herself and Peters, 74, as a seemingly married couple to her Instagram Stories. In the photos, Anderson was beaming in the black and white shot, smiling next to Peters, who wore shades.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The two were married from 1995 to 1998 and had a tumultuous marriage, in which Lee spent six months in the Los Angeles County Jail for spousal abuse.