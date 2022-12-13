See Rare Photos of a Young Pamela Anderson in First Look at Netflix Documentary About Her Life

Pamela, a love story premieres Jan. 31 on Netflix

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 13, 2022 04:36 PM
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Pamela Anderson fans are getting a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary about her life.

Netflix has released a collection of first-look photos — which give a rare glimpse into the model and actress's childhood, youth and life as a mom — ahead of next month's premiere of the film.

"An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother," reads an official longline.

The documentary is directed by The Keepers' Ryan White. It is produced by Jessica Hargrave and Julian Nottingham, plus Anderson and ex Tommy Lee's older son Brandon Thomas Lee.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson. Courtesy of Netflix

Anderson announced back in March that she would open up about her storied life in an upcoming documentary for Netflix.

The project has been in the works for several years but had just landed at the streaming service, Netflix said in a press release at the time.

In a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead and shared on Instagram, Anderson wrote, "My life. A thousand imperfections."

Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson and son in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson and son. Courtesy of Netflix

She continued, "A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — Not a victim, but a survivor & Alive to tell the real story."

The model and actress signed the message and left a lipstick-kiss print on the bottom.

Anderson's announcement came one week before the finale of Pam & Tommy, which tells the story of the sex-tape scandal that surrounded Anderson and Lee, 60, in the 1990s.

Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson. Netflix

Anderson has been a household name since the early 1990s, having gotten her big break on television in Home Improvement, Days of Our Lives and Baywatch, the latter of which she starred on as a series regular from 1992 to 1997. Anderson even made a cameo as her character Casey Jean "C.J." Parker in the 2017 film of the same name.

She has appeared in numerous TV series and movies over the years — notably, 1996's Barb Wire and a voice role in the early 2000s animated series Stripperella — and holds the record for the most Playboy covers.

Back in April, Anderson made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago for a limited engagement.

Pamela, A Love Story. (L to R) Pamela Anderson and Gregory Butler in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson (L). Netflix

In October, PEOPLE shared the cover of Anderson's upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, which is set to be released by HarperCollins and Dey Street Books on Jan. 31 — the same day her Netflix documentary drops.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Anderson said at the time that the book chronicles "just one girl's messy life," and is "a celebration of imperfections."

"The book is a raw, unpolished attempt — a very personal true account of my life, from my first memory to my last," she added.

Pamela, a love story premieres Jan. 31 on Netflix.

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Says Revealing Memoir 'Love, Pamela' Is 'Raw, Unpolished': See the Cover
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson Will 'Tell the Real Story' in Netflix Documentary: 'Not a Victim, But a Survivor'
Jinkx Monsoon attends RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Premiere screening + panel discussion St Hudson Yards, Public Square & Gardens on May 10, 2022 in New York City.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Winner Jinkx Monsoon to Make History in 'Chicago' Broadway Debut: 'Lifelong Dream'
pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago' : 'A Dream Fulfilled'
Sebastian Stan
'Pam & Tommy' 's Sebastian Stan Says He 'Looks Forward to Seeing' Pamela Anderson's Netflix Doc
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos); Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee during Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Grand Opening Party Hosted by Peter Morton at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by S. Granitz/WireImage)
Megan Fox and MGK Channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Star-Studded Casamigos Halloween Party
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Is Ready to Share Her Journey to Icon Status and a Billion-Dollar Empire in 'Paris: The Memoir'
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Visits Times Square 'Chicago' Billboard After Her Debut as Roxie Hart
Lily James BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala - Arrivals
Lily James Channels Pamela Anderson in Figure-Hugging Red Gown Inspired by Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuit
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lily James Serves Early Aughts Glam in Chainmail Versace Dress at 2022 Emmys: 'It's Just Heaven'
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith to Publish 'No Holds Barred' Memoir That Celebrates 'Authentic Feminine Power'
The Crown Season 5 - Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana
'The Crown' Drops Season 5 First Look Photos Featuring the New Cast in Action
Zac Efron's new wrestling movie The Iron Claw
Everything to Know About 'The Iron Claw' Starring Zac Efron