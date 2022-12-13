See Rare Photos of a Young Pamela Anderson in First Look at Netflix Documentary About Her Life

Pamela Anderson fans are getting a sneak peek at the upcoming documentary about her life.

Netflix has released a collection of first-look photos — which give a rare glimpse into the model and actress's childhood, youth and life as a mom — ahead of next month's premiere of the film.

"An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother," reads an official longline.

The documentary is directed by The Keepers' Ryan White. It is produced by Jessica Hargrave and Julian Nottingham, plus Anderson and ex Tommy Lee's older son Brandon Thomas Lee.

Pamela Anderson. Courtesy of Netflix

Anderson announced back in March that she would open up about her storied life in an upcoming documentary for Netflix.

The project has been in the works for several years but had just landed at the streaming service, Netflix said in a press release at the time.

In a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead and shared on Instagram, Anderson wrote, "My life. A thousand imperfections."

Pamela Anderson and son. Courtesy of Netflix

She continued, "A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — Not a victim, but a survivor & Alive to tell the real story."

The model and actress signed the message and left a lipstick-kiss print on the bottom.

Anderson's announcement came one week before the finale of Pam & Tommy, which tells the story of the sex-tape scandal that surrounded Anderson and Lee, 60, in the 1990s.

Pamela Anderson. Netflix

Anderson has been a household name since the early 1990s, having gotten her big break on television in Home Improvement, Days of Our Lives and Baywatch, the latter of which she starred on as a series regular from 1992 to 1997. Anderson even made a cameo as her character Casey Jean "C.J." Parker in the 2017 film of the same name.

She has appeared in numerous TV series and movies over the years — notably, 1996's Barb Wire and a voice role in the early 2000s animated series Stripperella — and holds the record for the most Playboy covers.

Back in April, Anderson made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago for a limited engagement.

Pamela Anderson (L). Netflix

In October, PEOPLE shared the cover of Anderson's upcoming memoir Love, Pamela, which is set to be released by HarperCollins and Dey Street Books on Jan. 31 — the same day her Netflix documentary drops.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Anderson said at the time that the book chronicles "just one girl's messy life," and is "a celebration of imperfections."

"The book is a raw, unpolished attempt — a very personal true account of my life, from my first memory to my last," she added.

Pamela, a love story premieres Jan. 31 on Netflix.