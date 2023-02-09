Pamela Anderson Celebrates Memoir Becoming Bestseller: 'Dreams Do Come True When You Least Expect It'

"Persevering through hardships is for the greater good of all," she said

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 9, 2023 05:46 PM

Pamela Anderson is expressing gratitude as her book becomes a hit.

The Baywatch alum debuted her memoir Love, Pamela (and a Netflix documentary) on Jan. 31, and in its first week it landed on The New York Times bestsellers list at No. 2, just behind Prince Harry's book Spare in the nonfiction category.

Anderson, 55, reacted on Instagram Thursday, writing that "dreams do come true."

"I've just heard the news... My book 'Love, Pamela' is a New York Times Best Seller! Thank you from the depths of my heart," she wrote.

The star added, "While in NY (on Broadway) I adopted the Tree of Heaven -self seeded and growing out of a rock in Central Park… I did so in my sons honor. But I hope all will come to find her and feel the glamorous energy of nature - The face of the tree smiled at me."

"Dreams do come true, When you least expect it...Never give up," she continued. "Persevering through hardships is for the greater good of all. We can do this human family. With Dignity Heart & Soul. Love, Pamela."

Anderson recently told PEOPLE it was her two sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, who "encouraged me to tell my story."

"[There's] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out, because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory," she said. "I'm really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn't have a collaborator. I didn't have any ghostwriter, nothing."

"It's just one girl's story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home," she added.

Pamela Anderson attends the "Pamela, a love story" NY Special Screening
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

The process of reflection, Anderson said, uncovered deep emotions. "I had no idea how much anger I had inside, or how therapeutic it was going to be for not just me, but for people around me, like my mother," she said. "It's been a healing process. I'm so happy to share it and hopefully people will be inspired."

She added, "I think a lot of it has to do with keeping secrets and keeping things kind of [repressed]. In my case, there's been stories written and things happening, but you can't really know somebody unless you hear the whole story. ... I hope it's empowering."

