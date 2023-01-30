Pamela Anderson Says Short Marriage to Her Builder-Bodyguard 'Ended Up Being a Disaster'

Pamela Anderson is reflecting on one "disaster" of a marriage.

The actress (who is currently single and living in her grandparents' former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, Canada, with her five dogs) recalled to Vanity Fair that while renovating her home during the pandemic, she began to "romanticize everything."

"Everyone was looking good — all the contractors that were here," said Anderson.

Anderson then married Dan Hayhurst, a builder and her bodyguard, on Christmas Eve 2020 at her home. They broke up less than a year later.

"It ended up being a disaster," she recalled to Vanity Fair of the short marriage.

Additionally, she told The Sunday Times in a recent interview that getting romantic with her contractor "was stupid, and I do regret that." She said of the marriage, "It was worse than any of them. And I realized, 'Oh my God, I'm caught up in this whole thing, what am I doing?' It just truck me, this is another disaster. ... I was paying for everything, cooking, cleaning for everybody. And so I just got out of it as soon as I could."

Soon after she split from her fourth husband in January 2022, Anderson began to look back on her life and compile her memoir Love, Pamela and work on the documentary Pamela, a Love Story.

Anderson appeared on the British talk show Loose Women back in February 2021 alongside Hayhurst for an interview over video call, with the then-newlyweds answering questions about their nuptials while in bed. Anderson said she and Hayhurst met on her family property. "He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together," she said.

"He's the kinda guy I would have met if I didn't go round the world and get crazy," she added at the time. "It's nice to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He's useful. It's a new thing."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Anderson had two sons — Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25 — with ex-husband Tommy Lee, whom she wed in 1995. She also went on to marry Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (they wed twice but one of the marriages was annulled) and Hayhurst. In 2020, she married film producer Jon Peters for a total of 12 days, though the union was never official since they didn't file the paperwork.

Now, the actress feels content without needing to always have a partner in her life. She told Vanity Fair, "I've learned to try and do this without a life preserver, without having anyone around me to console me. I have to console myself. That's been the hardest part of the journey — to go, I'm okay on my own ... with my dogs. I need my dogs. I can't be that alone."

Added Anderson, "I had this wild, bumpy life and met a lot of interesting people along the way and had a lot of interesting love affairs. But I feel like my life is more romantic now than ever. I have dinner for one or with my dogs. I'm the same person with or without somebody. Rose petals in the bathtub, making my own rose oils, making my own candles. I'm kind of crafty all of a sudden."

Her new memoir, Love, Pamela and Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, are both out Tuesday, Jan. 31.