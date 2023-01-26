Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock's Relationship Timeline

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock had a famously on-and-off relationship from 2001 to 2006, resulting in an engagement, break up, reconciliation and a four-month marriage, all before they went their separate ways for good.

The pair were first linked in 2001, and their fast courtship culminated in an engagement in April 2002 — but by the following year, they had called it quits.

But fate — in the form of a mutual friend's yacht in St. Tropez — brought them back together in July 2006. Anderson and Rock rekindled their romance and got married (on another yacht) later that month. "It was like we'd never been apart," Rock told PEOPLE afterward.

Four months and as many wedding ceremonies later, their relationship ended in divorce that November, with the V.I.P. actress, later suggesting that her cameo in the movie Borat prompted the breakup.

Both Anderson and Rock have confirmed over the years that they have never spoken since their final split.

Anderson has gone on to have several other high-profile relationships — among them, reconnecting with exes including Tommy Lee, Rick Salomon (in 2007 and again in 2014) and John Peters, before marrying her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst, her former bodyguard whom she split from a year later. Rock, on the other hand, met longtime love Audrey Berry soon after his split from Anderson, going on to propose to her in 2017. The pair's current relationship status is unknown.

From their early-aughts courtship to their broken engagement and their slew of back-to-back wedding ceremonies in 2006, here's a look back at Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock's relationship.

April 2001: Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock meet at a VH1 Divas Live tribute to Aretha Franklin

KMazur/WireImage

The Baywatch star first met the rocker backstage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, at a VH1 tribute to Aretha Franklin, where Kid Rock performed alongside the Queen of Soul. The pair mostly chatted about their kids, Rock later told Spin magazine; he shares son Robert James Richie Jr. with ex Kelly South, while Anderson is mom to sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger with ex Tommy Lee.

April 2001: Pamela Anderson sends Kid Rock Easter eggs

Immediately following their first encounter, Anderson made it clear that Rock had left an impression on her: She sent him an Easter basket. "It was right around Easter — the next day she sent me Easter eggs and a ton of s—," the musician told Rolling Stone in 2007.

April 2001: Pamela Anderson visits Kid Rock in Detroit

After receiving her gift, Rock invited Anderson to visit him at his home in Michigan. "I was like, 'Why don't you come to Detroit?' " he told Rolling Stone. And she did. "It was fun, it was crazy, it was f— rock & roll," he told the outlet. "It felt like I was doing exactly what I should have been doing, following the rock & roll handbook."

November 24, 2001: Kid Rock says he and Pamela Anderson "want to be parents"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A few months into their courtship, Rock mused how aligned he and Anderson felt in their approach to balancing partying with parenthood.

"We're coming at it from the same perspective — we both love our kids very much and we want to be parents," he told the Orlando Sentinel. "I didn't think there were any girls left out there — especially with what I do — who want to be moms anymore, who want to do the sewing and cooking and have me go out and fix the car and throw the kids around the yard," he added. "But that's what we have in common. And then when the kids aren't there, we like to whoop it up. Which I'm sure you've read about."

December 2001: Kid Rock says meeting Pamela Anderson was "weird"

"It was weird when we met," Rock told Spin of first connecting with Anderson. "I was thinking, 'Wow, here's someone who kinda thinks like I do. Let's go out and have a great (expletive) time and party like animals.' But there's a time and a place for that, and a time and a place for family."

Rock also explained that the pair spent plenty of time with their kids together, though those outings rarely made headlines. "No one will ever see us hanging out with the kids and barbecuing all day," he said. "You only get what's flashy. It's understandable."

April 11, 2002: Kid Rock proposes to Pamela Anderson

KMazur/WireImage

Just a year after they first met, Rock offered up a rock of his own to his new love during a trip to Las Vegas. Anderson's then-publicist Marleah Leslie confirmed the engagement news to the Associated Press, noting they hadn't yet set a date for their nuptials. Leslie said Anderson was "elated" about the proposal.

June 2003: Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock call off their engagement

While the pair had been rumored to wed in Las Vegas in November 2002, they appeared to call off their engagement the following summer. When asked about the split, Anderson told PEOPLE in July 2003, "The word that best describes me now is 'free.' That's all I will say. I'm a mom, and that's where my life is at."

Following their split, the two cut all ties. "I dropped all contact with her," Rock later told Rolling Stone. During the interview, he suggested that Anderson's decision to live in Malibu over Michigan and the various headaches surrounding their prenup were what ultimately drove them apart.

July 2006: Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock reconnect in St. Tropez

Frank Micelotta/ABC/ImageDirect

Three years after their initial split, the former couple reunited on a mutual friend's yacht in the South of France. Sparks flew and the pair quickly rekindled their flame: "It was like, 'Let's just f— get married and get it over with," Rock told Rolling Stone.

July 18, 2006: Pamela Anderson reveals she and Kid Rock are set to wed

The Playboy model eagerly revealed that she was "in love" with Rock and they planned to marry.

"I'm finally getting remarried … it's been a whirlwind … spontaneous but well thought through," she wrote on her website.

She continued, "I've raised my kids alone in hope of a miracle. Well my miracle came and went. And came back and came back because he knew that I'd wake up one day and realize that I was waiting for nothing. I'm moving on … I feel like I'm finally free … I'm in love. I'm happy."

July 29, 2006: Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock wed on a yacht

The pair celebrated the first of several wedding ceremonies shortly after, on yet another yacht in St. Tropez. A white-bikini-clad Anderson said "I do" to her fedora-wearing, shirtless groom. On her blog, the bride described the ceremony as "the best most romantic wedding of all time."

August 3, 2006: Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock have another wedding in Beverly Hills

A few days later, the newlyweds made their union official (the St. Tropez ceremony was not a legally binding one) at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

On August 2, Anderson announced the news on her blog, writing, "Just Married! It's official. Just left the courthouse!!!! Mr. and Mrs. Ritchie have left the building." However, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple actually wed the following day.

August 17, 2006: Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock say "I do" for a 3rd time in Nashville

Two weeks later, the honeymoon phase was still in full swing when the pair jumped on stage at Nashville's Tootsie's Orchid Lounge and surprised guests by exchanging vows once again, according to Kirt Webster, Rock's Nashville-based publicist.

Both the bride and groom both wore white, with Anderson clad in a Juicy dress and Rock in a tank top.

The Grammy winner then serenaded his bride with a rendition of "Some Kind of Wonderful."

November 27, 2006: Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock file for divorce

Just four months after tying the knot, the pair filed for divorce. Anderson's rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, "Pamela filed for divorce last week. It wasn't a happy Thanksgiving."

"Divorce," the former Baywatch star wrote on her blog. "Yes, it's true. Unfortunately impossible."

The pair each filed divorce petitions, both citing irreconcilable differences. While Anderson listed their date of separation as Nov. 21, 2006, Rock put November 26.

November 2006: Pamela Anderson says she and Kid Rock "just don't belong together"

KMazur/WireImage

Soon after announcing their split, Anderson wrote on her blog that her soon-to-be-ex-husband "is great in many ways, we just don't belong together." She explained that they had decided to put their children first. "I love my children, he loves his son … we both have wonderful family and friends as support going thru (sic) this time."

September 9, 2007: Kid Rock punches Tommy Lee at the MTV Music Awards

Nearly a year after their divorce, Rock famously got into an altercation at the MTV Music Awards with Anderson's ex Tommy Lee, whom Anderson had gotten back together with after splitting with Rock. After Rock returned from the bathroom to find Lee sitting at his table, he took it upon himself to punch the Mötley Crüe drummer in the face. "I don't got big guns, but I know how to throw a punch," Rock told Rolling Stone.

October 10, 2007: Kid Rock says married life "sucks"

The "All Summer Long" singer opened up about his thoughts on marriage to Blender for its November 2007 issue. "Getting married is a ball," he said, adding, "Getting married is the most fun you can have in life. Being married sucks."

October 18, 2007: Kid Rock says his split from Pamela Anderson was "a very hurtful time"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Speaking to Rolling Stone about his incident with Lee at the MTV Music Awards the month prior, Rock explained that their issues stretched back to his split from their mutual ex, Anderson, the year before.

Rock told the outlet that Lee took Anderson's cell phone and started harassing him over email from her device. "This m—— starts emailing me from her BlackBerry, saying, 'You're a f— b—, she'll always be with me, nobody wants you.' "

The "Picture" singer added that the situation "was not easy," explaining, "It was a very hurtful time in my life, because I was in love with her. I wanted to roll on him right then, but I didn't see him until the MTV Awards."

October 18, 2007: Pamela Anderson says she hopes Kid Rock is "happy in life"

Rick Diamond/WireImage

In response to her ex's interview, Anderson wished him the best and asked him to please avoid discussing her. "I hope his album does well. I hope he's happy in life. We were married for four months. If he has nothing nice to say about me, then please tell him to stop talking about me," she told Rolling Stone.

September 25, 2008: Kid Rock says he's "not really" friends with Pamela Anderson

Nearly two years after filing for divorce, the rocker confirmed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and Anderson were "not really" friends, but that they were reasonably cordial.

"If I saw her somewhere I'd say hi, but I try not to go in the same circles," he told DeGeneres. "I try to avoid that."

When asked why, Rock joked: "I touched stove, stove was hot, I think I not touch stove anymore."

May 2, 2018: Pamela Anderson says Kid Rock wasn't conservative when they were together

While Anderson hasn't spoken to Rock since their 2006 split — a fact that she confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 — she was surprised by his increasingly outspoken conservatism and support for Donald Trump's presidency.

"When he was with me, he didn't hunt," she told the outlet. "I don't think he was very Republican, but now he is. Oh well."