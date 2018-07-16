Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Being Romantically Linked to Julian Assange: 'It Is Sexism'

Pamela Anderson is shedding more light on the nature of her relationship to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The actress sat down for an interview with The Daily Beast where she opens up about Assange, the whistleblower who has been taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for the past six years. Anderson has spoken in support of him several times and hinted at them being more than just friends, but seemed to shut down those rumors in the interview.

“It is sexism,” Anderson said of always being linked romantically to powerful men by tabloids. “It’s all crazy. It’s funny how your relationships do get reduced to some kind of sexual relationship. I think the world of Julian, I really do, and I think he’s an important person that needs to be protected, and that bringing any attention to him helps keep him safe.”

Anderson also gave more insight into their first meeting and how the two came to be friends. The actress says Assange heard about how she included him in one of her poems, and asked mutual friend Vivienne Westwood to introduce them. But when the two women got the dates mixed up, Anderson showed up to the Embassy on her own and met Assange one-on-one.

“I went to the embassy, buzzed the buzzer, said who I was, and we had this long conversation,” she explains. “There were a lot of people in the room and then slowly it was just him and I. Then I came a few months later and started bringing him vegan food and made sure he was exercising, because I was worried about his health—his skin was transparent. I learned a lot about him and we have a lot of mutual friends, so it’s nice to keep his spirits up.”

Although she maintains a friendship with Assange, Anderson has been dating French football player Adil Rami, who won the World Cup with his team on Sunday in Moscow. The actress has been seen supporting her boyfriend in Russia and attended his semifinal match against Belgium last week.