Pamela Anderson Splits from Husband Jon Peters 12 Days After Secret Wedding

Pamela Anderson and her new husband, movie mogul Jon Peters have split less than two weeks after their secret wedding.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” the actress and activist, 52, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

A source told THR that the couple had not yet filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate after their Jan. 20 wedding.

A rep for Anderson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

News of the split comes just eight days after Anderson posted her first photo of she and Peters, 74, as a married couple to her Instagram Stories. In the photos, Anderson was beaming in the black and white shot, smiling next to Peters, who wore shades.

On Jan. 21, Anderson’s publicist told PEOPLE of the couple, “They are very much in love and were married yesterday.”

Peters and Anderson first met at the Playboy mansion in the mid-’80s and began dating after their encounter.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told THR after the nuptials. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

“She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated,” he continued.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The two were married from 1995 to 1998 and had a tumultuous marriage, in which Lee spent six months in the Los Angeles County Jail for spousal abuse.

The actress later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Then she married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. Both marriages to Solomon dissolved in less than a year.

The Baywatch actress was most recently linked to French soccer star Adil Rami.

Anderson also had a close relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for several years, often visiting him at the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he was previously confined after seeking asylum. She’s often called for his release and the end of his persecution for sexual assault claims.

Peters, who produced both Barbra Streisand’s A Star Is Born in 1976 and the remake in 2018 with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren and producer Christine Forsyth-Peters.

He also had a 12-year romance with Streisand when he met her as a hairdresser before A Star Is Born, according to THR.