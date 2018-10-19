Pamela Anderson Uses Crutches After Leg Injury During Dancing with the Stars France Practice

Pamela Anderson has a “petite problem.”

The former Baywatch star, 51, revealed earlier this week that she injured her leg while practicing for Dancing with the Stars France.

“I hurt my right calf muscle in rehearsal last night,” Anderson wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “We weren’t doing anything crazy just dancing. It felt like someone threw a baseball very hard at my lower leg- I screamed and turned around and no one was there. then realized it was my calf muscle that may have exploded?”

She had the support of her partner, Maxime Dereymez, who Anderson claims “did all he could.”

“He carried me to car and then carried me to my hotel room,” she continued. “Kine’ came to my room. My mom stayed with me through the night.”

Anderson, who participated on seasons 10 and 12 of the American version of Dancing with the Stars, clarified that the injury stems from “blood trapped between 2 muscles. Like ‘tennis leg.'” The actress has been drinking plenty of water and eating a vegan diet in hope of recovering in time for this week’s performance, as she’s determined “to do what ever it takes to dance on Saturday.”

“Î’m sad but hopeful that I can continue to dance,” Anderson wrote. “We are losing precious rehearsal time And Saturday is only 2 days away. This is my favorite dance so far. To one of my favorite artists who I admire so much. I love it. It’s so fun. I want to share it. I was energetic and happy dancing. This is just another challenge. A bump in the road.”

Anderson injured her right leg earlier in the season and shared photo on Thursday with her crutches.