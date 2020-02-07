Pamela Anderson’s Cleanse in India ‘Could Have Influenced’ Her Jumping Into a 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson‘s brief marriage might have come too soon for the star.

A source tells PEOPLE the actress, who married film producer Jon Peters on Jan. 20 and broke it off 12 days later, “had just returned from India” when she agreed to marry Peters.

“She spent several weeks on an Ayurvedic cleanse to start the new decade off fresh,” says the source. “I can understand how that could have influenced her propensity to accept a marriage proposal.”

Adds the insider, “That’s Pamela: she’s Hollywood’s wildflower.”

The Baywatch star announced on Feb. 1 to The Hollywood Reporter that she and the producer, who has called himself “the Trump of Hollywood,” had decided to split.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” the actress and activist, 52, said. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

A source close to the former couple told PEOPLE earlier this month Anderson “just needed to take a step back” in deciding to split.

“Although they have known each other for more than 30 years, they had never lived together,” the source said. “Living with someone, you truly get to know them. Pam’s a romantic, but she is also very independent.”

Image zoom Pamela Anderson Karolina Turek

Added the source, “This all moved a bit fast, so they both agreed to put it off.”

The actress was previously married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The two were married from 1995 to 1998.

Anderson later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Then she married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. Both marriages to Solomon dissolved in less than a year.

Peters, who produced both Barbra Streisand’s A Star Is Born in 1976 and the remake in 2018 with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren and producer Christine Forsyth-Peters.

He also had a 12-year romance with Streisand when he met her as a hairdresser before A Star Is Born, according to THR.