Pamela Anderson Holds Boyfriend Adil Rami's World Cup Trophy After Sparking Engagement Rumors

Pamela Anderson is going for the gold!

The model, 51, was photographed holding the FIFA World Cup trophy after her French beau, Adil Rami, was part of the winning team that brought it home for France.

Anderson looked over the moon as she held the trophy while Rami, 32, smiled as he pointed at the Canadian model.

France won the World Cup against Croatia in a stunning victory on Sunday, taking the lead 4 to 2.

Anderson was frequently seen in Russian cheering on Rami as France advanced during the competition.

She sparked engagement rumors earlier this month after she was seen wearing a large ring that is estimated to be worth over $25,000 on her right hand while in the V.I.P. box during France’s game against Croatia.

The pair has reportedly been dating since May 2017 after meeting at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The actress also opened up about their relationship in February telling the Daily Mail that Rami “cares about me deeply.”

Pamela Anderson, Adil Rami Fotonoticias/WireImage; Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty

“We have a very healthy, simple wonderful life without all the bells and whistles,” she said. “We both have our children to try to squeeze into the equation, but he is amazing. He is a good guy, really a good guy.”

Rami, who was born on the island of Corsica to Moroccan parents, plays defense for Marseille and the French national team.

He’s nicknamed “Shrek” because he “eats voraciously and has been known, just occasionally, to belch. Loudly,” according to ESPN in 2011.

The relationship comes after Anderson’s public support and ambiguous connection to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He remains holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the actress was first spotted visiting him there in October 2016. She’s written about her numerous visits to him in several lengthy posts on her website.

Anderson has two adult sons from her tumultuous three-year marriage to rocker Tommy Lee, which ended in 1998.