Pamela Anderson Says She Has Not Watched Stolen Sex Tape 'to This Day': 'It Was Very Hurtful'

Pamela Anderson says that leaked sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee is nothing but "stolen property."

In a preview of an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning's Jim Axelrod, Anderson, 55, addressed childhood trauma, her six marriages, and that sex tape — made with Lee, now 60, during a 1995 vacation to Lake Mead — as she promotes her upcoming memoir Love, Pamela and a new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story.

When asked what she wants people to "understand" about the infamous tape in the upcoming interview, which is set to air on Sunday, she said, "That it was stolen property, that it was two crazy naked people in love."

"I mean, we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see," the actress added.

"And I've not seen it to this day," Anderson said of the video, which was stolen from her and Lee's home, along with the safe it was held inside, by a disgruntled former employee. "It was very hurtful."

"I was a mother. That saved me," Anderson said of her two sons with Lee: Brandon, now 26, and Dylan, now 25. "You know, if I wasn't a mom, I don't think I would've survived."

Elsewhere in the interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Anderson said she feels "like I'm in a really good place" from her home on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.

"I feel like I've left here, did something crazy and came back in one piece," Anderson said in the interview. "Like I said, I don't know what I'm capable of. I still don't know, but I think that was the beginning ... all the rest of it, it's, you know, behind me. I feel like I'm in a really good place."

In the official preview for Anderson's Netflix documentary, the star addresses the controversy over the tape and says of her image, "I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time."

"I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I'm not the damsel in distress," she says, later adding with a laugh, "I put myself in crazy situations ... and survived them."

Anderson's interview with Jim Axelrod for CBS Sunday Morning will air Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+.

Pamela, a love story premieres Jan. 31 on Netflix.