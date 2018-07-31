Pamela Anderson to Compete for Third Time in Dancing with the Stars — This Time in France!

Pamela Anderson is about to say “bonjour” to the ballroom.

Anderson, 51, is joining Danse Avec Les Stars, the French version of Dancing with the Stars. TF1, a television channel, announced the news on its website and Twitter account.

Anderson posted a sultry snapshot on Instagram to confirm the news herself.

The Baywatch star has an important connection to the country she will be competing in: Her boyfriend Adil Rami, 32, is a French soccer player who recently helped the national team take home the World Cup.

Word surfaced that Anderson and Rami may be engaged when Anderson popped up at a World Cup match with a massive ring on her finger.

Last year, Anderson opened La Table du Marche, a vegan restaurant in the south of France, but backtracked on her involvement in the project within days.

In 2010, Anderson was eliminated in the seventh round of the American Dancing with the Stars with Damian Whitewood. In 2012, she returned to Dancing with the Stars: All Stars with Tristan MacManus.

After she and MacManus received only 17 points for a dance, Anderson told reporters, “I know I’m not the best dancer, but I have a lot of heart and I have a lot of guts, and I want to be able to portray that.”

“Humans aren’t perfect, and I think it was very brave of us to go that strong with our emotional connection about the dance,” she commented. “I take it seriously. I write down the song and think about my own personal experiences.”

Anderson and MacManus were ultimately the first to be eliminated. “She apologized,” MacManus said at the time. “She felt like she let me down. My assurances were that she didn’t. Obviously she was disappointed to go early, which I was myself. But someone has to leave so others can move on.”