Pamela Anderson Says She Found a Crack Pipe in Family Christmas Tree While Married to Rick Salomon

"He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else," the model and actress says in Pamela, a love story, which drops Tuesday on Netflix

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on January 30, 2023 02:19 PM
Pamela Anderson attends the 'Danse Avec Les Stars 2018' Photocall At TF1 on September 11, 2018 in Paris, France.
Pamela Anderson. Photo: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Pamela Anderson is recalling an incident when she got an unexpected shock during the holiday season while married to her third husband, Rick Salomon.

In her upcoming documentary Pamela, a love story, which drops Tuesday on Netflix, the actress and model, 55, says she split from professional poker player Salomon, 54, after finding a crack pipe in their family Christmas tree in 2007.

"He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else," Anderson says in the film, the New York Post reports.

But, she adds, "Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn't me."

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon attend The Martin Katz Jewel Suite Debuts At The New York Palace Hotel on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon in 2013. Donald Bowers/Getty

Salomon — who married and split from Anderson twice — told the Post, "I smoked crack for 25 f---ing years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1,000% not mine."

"[That] crack pipe has nothing to do with me," he added, "but I am a crack head."

Anderson and Salomon were married for two months in late 2006 before separating that December and annulling their union in February. Anderson revealed in early 2014 that the two had married again, but they divorced in 2015.

"We were only married a few months, it was annulled, but we were still friends," the Baywatch alum says in her Netflix documentary, per the Post. "When he got sober, and was sober for years, we decided to try it again. ... It didn't last long either."

Anderson was married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock before Salomon, and Jon Peters and Dan Hayhurst afterward. Her most recent marriage, to Hayhurst, ended in a split early last year after one year.

In a recent interview with Variety, Anderson said of Peters, 77, "He's great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death."

Additionally, Peters revealed to the outlet that he's giving Anderson $10 million in his will — "whether she needs it or not."

He said, "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."

Anderson's new memoir, Love, Pamela, and a new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, are both out Tuesday.

