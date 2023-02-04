Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'

Kelly Slater is still a fan of his ex-girlfriend Pamela Anderson.

The 11-time World Surf League champion, 50, congratulated his former Baywatch costar and her family this week on the premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, in which Anderson, 55, looked back on her life, career and relationships, including one with Slater.

"Congrats to you guys. Look forward to watching. :)" Slater commented on a post by Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who produced the intimate documentary.

In one candid confession from the film, Anderson admitted that she was still dating Slater during her 1995 whirlwind courtship with Lee, now 60, when they got hitched four days after meeting. The bride's first call was to her new ex.

"I was dating Kelly Slater at the time, and I was supposed to go see him in Florida and meet his family," she said, recounting the impromptu Cancún beach wedding. "My first phone call was to him to tell him I was married. He's like, 'What?!' That was horrible.' "

Anderson had fond memories of her young romance with Slater, whom she met while starring together on Baywatch. "He was my big love, actually. He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me," she mused.

The former Playboy Playmate said that she "dated Kelly all the time," and they "were together between lots of boyfriends and lots of girlfriends for him too, but it wasn't just me."

But Slater was a "free spirit," Anderson said. "You couldn't get your hands around him. But you don't own anybody. Nobody owns anybody, and you just let them be who they are. Sometimes it's better not with you."

Anderson previously spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, explaining how personal the documentary and her Love, Pamela memoir were for her.

"Of course, it's emotional for me," Anderson says. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

Pamela, a love story is now streaming on Netflix, and Love, Pamela is available wherever books are sold.