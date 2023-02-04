Entertainment Movies Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching' "I was dating Kelly Slater at the time," Pamela Anderson revealed of her impromptu 1995 wedding to Tommy Lee in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 4, 2023 12:56 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brian Ach/Getty for Breitling; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kelly Slater is still a fan of his ex-girlfriend Pamela Anderson. The 11-time World Surf League champion, 50, congratulated his former Baywatch costar and her family this week on the premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, in which Anderson, 55, looked back on her life, career and relationships, including one with Slater. "Congrats to you guys. Look forward to watching. :)" Slater commented on a post by Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who produced the intimate documentary. Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary In one candid confession from the film, Anderson admitted that she was still dating Slater during her 1995 whirlwind courtship with Lee, now 60, when they got hitched four days after meeting. The bride's first call was to her new ex. "I was dating Kelly Slater at the time, and I was supposed to go see him in Florida and meet his family," she said, recounting the impromptu Cancún beach wedding. "My first phone call was to him to tell him I was married. He's like, 'What?!' That was horrible.' " Bauer-Griffin/GC Anderson had fond memories of her young romance with Slater, whom she met while starring together on Baywatch. "He was my big love, actually. He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me," she mused. Pamela Anderson's Relationship History The former Playboy Playmate said that she "dated Kelly all the time," and they "were together between lots of boyfriends and lots of girlfriends for him too, but it wasn't just me." But Slater was a "free spirit," Anderson said. "You couldn't get your hands around him. But you don't own anybody. Nobody owns anybody, and you just let them be who they are. Sometimes it's better not with you." RELATED VIDEO: Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process' Anderson previously spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, explaining how personal the documentary and her Love, Pamela memoir were for her. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Of course, it's emotional for me," Anderson says. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings." Pamela, a love story is now streaming on Netflix, and Love, Pamela is available wherever books are sold.