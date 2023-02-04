Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'

"I was dating Kelly Slater at the time," Pamela Anderson revealed of her impromptu 1995 wedding to Tommy Lee in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 4, 2023 12:56 PM
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Photo: Brian Ach/Getty for Breitling; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly Slater is still a fan of his ex-girlfriend Pamela Anderson.

The 11-time World Surf League champion, 50, congratulated his former Baywatch costar and her family this week on the premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, in which Anderson, 55, looked back on her life, career and relationships, including one with Slater.

"Congrats to you guys. Look forward to watching. :)" Slater commented on a post by Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who produced the intimate documentary.

In one candid confession from the film, Anderson admitted that she was still dating Slater during her 1995 whirlwind courtship with Lee, now 60, when they got hitched four days after meeting. The bride's first call was to her new ex.

"I was dating Kelly Slater at the time, and I was supposed to go see him in Florida and meet his family," she said, recounting the impromptu Cancún beach wedding. "My first phone call was to him to tell him I was married. He's like, 'What?!' That was horrible.' "

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Pamela Anderson and Kelly Slater are seen on February 28, 2000 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Bauer-Griffin/GC

Anderson had fond memories of her young romance with Slater, whom she met while starring together on Baywatch. "He was my big love, actually. He was such a sweetheart to me and so good to me," she mused.

The former Playboy Playmate said that she "dated Kelly all the time," and they "were together between lots of boyfriends and lots of girlfriends for him too, but it wasn't just me."

But Slater was a "free spirit," Anderson said. "You couldn't get your hands around him. But you don't own anybody. Nobody owns anybody, and you just let them be who they are. Sometimes it's better not with you."

RELATED VIDEO: Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'

Anderson previously spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, explaining how personal the documentary and her Love, Pamela memoir were for her.

"Of course, it's emotional for me," Anderson says. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings."

Pamela, a love story is now streaming on Netflix, and Love, Pamela is available wherever books are sold.

