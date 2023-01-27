Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her

Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will.

The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends.

In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death." Additionally, Peters, 77, revealed to the outlet he's giving her $10 million in his will — "whether she needs it or not."

He said, "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters. Pamela Anderson/Instagram

After their surprise nuptials in 2020, Peters told The Hollywood Reporter, "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Days later, Anderson confirmed to THR that they called off the union and never formally filed paperwork.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process," she said at the time. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Later that year, Anderson asserted that she was "never legally married" to Peters, adding in a statement on social media that Peters is a "lifelong family friend." She added, "No hard feelings - no Marriage, no Divorce...just a bizarre theatrical lunch."

Anderson had two sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, whom she wed in 1995. She also went on to marry Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (they wed twice but one of the marriages was annulled) and Dan Hayhurst (a marriage of less than one year that ended in 2021). Now single and living in her grandparents' former farmhouse on Vancouver Island, she is surrounded by her five dogs, her beloved books, her garden and the sea.

Her new memoir, Love, Pamela, excerpted exclusively in this week's PEOPLE, and a new Netflix documentary, Pamela: a Love Story, are both out Jan. 31.