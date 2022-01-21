Pamela Anderson 'Doesn't Worry' What Others Think of Her Divorces: 'Does Whatever She Wants' (Source)

Pamela Anderson goes with the flow when it comes to marriage.

PEOPLE confirmed Thursday that the Baywatch alum, 54, broke up with her fourth husband Dan Hayhurst, her bodyguard whom she wed on Christmas Eve 2020. A rep for Anderson said she filed for divorce in Canada, where the two lived as husband and wife.

Previously, Anderson married Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 and they divorced in 1998. (They have two sons together, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.) The actress later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Then she married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. Both marriages to Solomon dissolved in less than a year.

She also split from producer Jon Peters in 2020, but clarified that they were never legally married despite having had a wedding ceremony.

A source tells PEOPLE that Anderson has a unique approach to marriage: "Pam loves weddings. The divorces aren't that hard to her."

"She's very quick to pull the trigger. How quick is she to undo the trigger? She realizes things weren't meant to be," says the source. "She's a very huge Anaïs Nin fan. She has every one of the books. They're a lot about sexuality and the ebbs and flows of it. She flows right into it and she flows right out of it."

"To her it's fun getting married, she gets the itch. And then it's all downhill from there," the source explains. "She's very into passion. She wants to be treated like a lady. She loves the newness of love. And then when it wears off, she realizes life would be better without it."

The source says Anderson "just goes with it." "She does whatever she wants and doesn't worry about how society looks at it."

Anderson appeared on the U.K. talk show Loose Women last February alongside Hayhurst for a video interview with the then-newlyweds answering questions about their nuptials while in bed. She said she and Hayhurst met on her family property. "He was working here and I got stuck here during COVID and we stuck together," she said, laughing and adding, "We're still stuck together."