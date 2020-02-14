Pamela Anderson Posts Cryptic Tweet About 'Trust' Following 12-Day Ex-Husband's Explosive Claims

Pamela Anderson is getting cryptic.

After her ex-husband Jon Peters shared his side of the story about their 12-day marriage earlier this week — including his explosive claim that Anderson, 52, only married him to pay off her debts— the actress and activist posted a poem on Twitter about the importance of trust, and how pain is only temporary.

“From a friend,” the cryptic message began. “As long as we recognize insanity we are sane. It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love.”

“Don’t ever run from pain, just face it allow it to be and it will pass. And we will have grown to the next level,” the post concluded.

Inside Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters' Romance: Meeting Over 30 Years Ago to Their 12-Day Marriage

On Monday, the film producer, 74, said that after learning Anderson “wanted to get married” he “dropped everything” for her.

“Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,” Peters told Page Six.

“I dropped everything for Pam,” he claimed, according to the outlet. “She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”

In response to Peters’ allegations, a rep for Anderson told PEOPLE, “These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous. Despite Mr. Peters’ scurrilous and ongoing efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well.”

On Feb. 1, Anderson announced that she and Peters had split less than two weeks after their secret Jan. 20 nuptials. A source went on to tell PEOPLE that the two were never legally married.

Following their split, Anderson exclusively told PEOPLE that the pair “remain friends.”

“Jon and I have been friends for a very long time. He has been nothing but nice to me and, for that, I love him,” Anderson said in a statement to PEOPLE, provided by her publicist. “Jon opened up his heart and home to me, has helped me through sad times, and I only have kind words to say about him. We remain friends.”