Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies

Pamela Anderson alleged that Sylvester Stallone "offered me a condo and a Porsche" in exchange for being his "No. 1 girl" but she turned him down

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 25, 2023 04:20 PM

Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation.

In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.

"And I was like, 'Does that mean there's No. 2? Uh-uh,'" she says with a laugh in the doc, per the outlet, later adding, "He goes, 'That's the best offer you're gonna get, honey. You're in Hollywood now.' ... [But] I wanted to be in love. I didn't want anything less than that."

Stallone's rep said, however, "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone
Pamela Anderson; Sylvester Stallone. Emma McIntyre/Getty, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Stallone married wife Jennifer Flavin in 1997. After reconciling with Flavin one month after she filed for divorce last year, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, "Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again."

Anderson had two kids with ex-husband Tommy Lee: sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25. She recently told PEOPLE her sons "encouraged me to tell my story" in the form of the new documentary and her memoir Love, Pamela.

"[There's] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory," she said. "I'm really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn't have a collaborator. I didn't have any ghostwriter, nothing."

Pamela Anderson, Sylvester Stallone
Pamela Anderson and Sylvester Stallone in 2007. Dave M. Benett/Getty

"It's just one girl's story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home," she added.

The process of reflection, she said, uncovered deep emotions. "I had no idea how much anger I had inside, or how therapeutic it was going to be for not just me, but for people around me, like my mother," Anderson said. "It's been a healing process. I'm so happy to share it and hopefully people will be inspired."

Pamela, a love story is available to stream on Netflix Tuesday, the same day her book also hits shelves.

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019; Tim Allen arrives at the Petersen Automotive Museum 22nd Annual Gala
Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed His Penis at Her on 'Home Improvement' Set, Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson. Credit: Carmelo Redondo
Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'
Pamela Anderson rollout
Pamela Anderson on Overcoming Abuse, Heartbreak and Never Giving Up: 'I Did It Against the Odds'
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson Has 'No Desire' to Watch 'Pam & Tommy' : 'Really Gives Me Nightmares'
Pamela Anderson rollout
Pamela Anderson on Her Two Sons: 'A Miracle Given Their Gene Pool'
Lily James; Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Never Read Lily James' Handwritten Letter Sent Before Starring in 'Pam & Tommy'
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
See Pamela Anderson 'Take Control of the Narrative' in Trailer for Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story'
Pamela Anderson rollout
Pamela Anderson Says Relationship with Tommy Lee May Have Been 'Only Time I Was Ever Truly in Love'
Shayne and Natalie, Love is Blind
'​​Love Is Blind' 's Natalie Claims Ex Shayne Signed Up for 'Perfect Match' Dating Show While They Were Together
sylvester stallone
Sylvester Stallone Wears Fuzzy Slippers with Wife Jennifer Flavin and Daughters on Christmas
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Says Family Is 'All That Matters' as He Teases Their 'Shocking' Reality Show
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone Says Putting Work Ahead of Family Was 'Tragic Mistake' That 'Won't Happen Again'
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin leave The Polo Bar
Sylvester Stallone Calls Nearly Getting Divorced From Jennifer Flavin His 'Reawakening'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin 'Feels Heard and Appreciated' After Calling Off Divorce: Source
Sylvester Stallone Creed II
Sylvester Stallone Says His Absence from 'Creed 3' Is 'Regretful': 'I Know What It Could Have Been'
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
See Rare Photos of a Young Pamela Anderson in First Look at Netflix Documentary About Her Life