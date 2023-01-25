Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies

Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation.

In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.

"And I was like, 'Does that mean there's No. 2? Uh-uh,'" she says with a laugh in the doc, per the outlet, later adding, "He goes, 'That's the best offer you're gonna get, honey. You're in Hollywood now.' ... [But] I wanted to be in love. I didn't want anything less than that."

Stallone's rep said, however, "The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement."

Pamela Anderson; Sylvester Stallone. Emma McIntyre/Getty, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Stallone married wife Jennifer Flavin in 1997. After reconciling with Flavin one month after she filed for divorce last year, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, "Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won't happen again."

Anderson had two kids with ex-husband Tommy Lee: sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25. She recently told PEOPLE her sons "encouraged me to tell my story" in the form of the new documentary and her memoir Love, Pamela.

"[There's] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory," she said. "I'm really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn't have a collaborator. I didn't have any ghostwriter, nothing."

Pamela Anderson and Sylvester Stallone in 2007. Dave M. Benett/Getty

"It's just one girl's story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home," she added.

The process of reflection, she said, uncovered deep emotions. "I had no idea how much anger I had inside, or how therapeutic it was going to be for not just me, but for people around me, like my mother," Anderson said. "It's been a healing process. I'm so happy to share it and hopefully people will be inspired."

Pamela, a love story is available to stream on Netflix Tuesday, the same day her book also hits shelves.