Pamela Anderson Calls Her Sex Tape with Tommy Lee a 'Compilation of Vacations We Were Naked On'

Pamela Anderson is speaking out about her famed sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Anderson, 52, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday and, during the “shady sunscreen” segment was asked, “As the star of a sex tape, what is your favorite celebrity sex tape?

“That was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on,” the Baywatch star clarified in response, laughing.

Anderson married Lee, one of the founders of Mötley Crüe, on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple went on to have two sons — Brandon, now 23, and Dylan, now 22 — before their divorce in 1998.

Prior to their split, Anderson and Lee were at the center of a scandal when a safe containing an almost hour-long sex tape of the two was stolen by a former disgruntled employee.

Anderson and Lee tried to block the video's release, with the actress suing the video distribution company, but the tape was eventually released online and Anderson dropped her suit.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, Anderson said she has never seen the infamous video.