Pamela Anderson Only Has 'Kind Things' to Say About 12-Day Husband: 'We Remain Friends'

Pamela Anderson is speaking out about her marriage to film producer Jon Peters and their subsequent split 12 days later.

“Jon and I have been friends for a very long time. He has been nothing but nice to me and, for that, I love him,” Anderson said in a statement to PEOPLE, provided by her publicist. “Jon opened up his heart and home to me, has helped me through sad times, and I only have kind words to say about him. We remain friends.”

The pair married on Jan. 20. However, on Feb. 1, she announced to The Hollywood Reporter that she and the producer had split.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” the actress and activist said. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Anderson, 52, was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998 and they share sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22.

The Baywatch alum later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. Then she married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013. Both marriages to Solomon dissolved in less than a year.

Meanwhile, Peters, who produced both Barbra Streisand’s A Star Is Born in 1976 and the remake in 2018 with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren and producer Christine Forsyth-Peters.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Anderson “had just returned from India” when she agreed to marry Peters.

“She spent several weeks on an Ayurvedic cleanse to start the new decade off fresh,” the source explained. “I can understand how that could have influenced her propensity to accept a marriage proposal. That’s Pamela: she’s Hollywood’s wildflower.”

And earlier this month, an insider told PEOPLE how the mother of two “just needed to take a step back” in deciding to call off her marriage to Peters.

“Although they have known each other for more than 30 years, they had never lived together,” the insider said. “Living with someone, you truly get to know them. Pam’s a romantic, but she is also very independent.”