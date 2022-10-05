Pamela Anderson Says Revealing Memoir 'Love, Pamela' Is 'Raw, Unpolished': See the Cover

Pamela Anderson is sharing an "intimate" look at her life in her upcoming memoir.

PEOPLE is sharing the cover of Love, Pamela, which is set to be released by HarperCollins and Dey Street Books on Jan. 31, 2023.

"With vivid prose interspersed with bursts of original poetry, Love, Pamela is an empowering, heartrending and intimate memoir," according to an official release.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Anderson, 55, says the book chronicles "just one girl's messy life," and is "a celebration of imperfections."

Cover of Love, Pamela (2022). HarperCollins

"These are all my feelings, about my life — no 'Woe is me,' though some times were tough," the former Baywatch star adds. "I made it through, and had to find love in grace and dignity mixed with humor, acceptance and forgiveness."

Anderson says she didn't have a co-writer for Love, Pamela, "only an editor to befriend and argue with. She saw me through it all; a painful lesson in humility, to live my life twice was once too often."

The actress and model tells PEOPLE that she's both "proud of the final product" that will be released early next year, "and that it's behind me."

"The book is a raw, unpolished attempt — a very personal true account of my life, from my first memory to my last," she explains.

Anderson has been a household name since the early 1990s, having gotten her big break on television in Home Improvement, Days of Our Lives and Baywatch, the latter of which she starred on as a series regular from 1992 to 1997. Anderson even made a cameo as her character Casey Jean "C.J." Parker in the 2017 film of the same name.

She has appeared in numerous TV series and movies over the years — notably, 1996's Barb Wire and a voice role in the early 2000s animated series Stripperella — and holds the record for the most Playboy covers. Back in April, Anderson made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago for a limited engagement.

In March, Anderson announced that she will open up about her storied life in an upcoming documentary for Netflix.

Directed by The Keepers' Ryan White, the film is also co-produced by one of Anderson's sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Love, Pamela is out Jan. 31, 2023, with preorders available now on amazon.com.