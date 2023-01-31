Pamela Anderson's New Memoir: Biggest Bombshells and Revelations, from Jack Nicholson to JFK Jr.

In her new memoir, Love, Pamela, out today, Pamela Anderson reveals there was much more to her story than the world ever knew.

"This is just one girl's life and how I did it," the actress/model, 55, tells PEOPLE, "and it's been a wild adventure." The feeling, she says, was "let's just do full disclosure and see what happens."

Read on for some of the biggest bombshells and notable anecdotes from the book. The companion documentary, Pamela, a love story, is available to stream on Netflix now as well.

Her dad once killed her kittens

One night, when she was a young girl, her father drowned her kittens. After her cat had kittens, she brought them into the house against her dad's wishes. When he came home and saw them, he was so angry that he stuffed them in a paper bag and drowned them outside in the ocean.

"I felt like I died that night too," Anderson writes in her memoir.

Posing for Playboy was freeing for her

Anderson was 22 when she first posed on the cover of Playboy in 1989.

"I had been programmed to believe I wasn't as good as the others," she writes. "Why did I think it was so bad to be self aware or even sexy...I closed my eyes. I was about to fall forward into the abyss. And let go of my past and bulls---, everything that had hurt me."

Anderson also tells PEOPLE she "needed to take my power back as a sexual being, as a woman" by doing the magazine photoshoot. "I remember looking at the pictures, thinking I still didn't like them but they're okay," she recalls. "And then I thought, 'Well, I really flipped the script.' "

She went on to appear on the cover a total of 14 times.

Pamela Anderson; Jack Nicholson in 1975. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Tom Wargacki/WireImage

She walked in on Jack Nicholson having a threesome

Anderson recalls a visit to the infamous former home of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner in which she bumped into Jack Nicholson while he was "having a threesome in a bathroom."

"Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him," Anderson writes in the memoir. "They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss."

"Trying not to look, but I couldn't help myself and caught his eye in the reflection," the memoir reads. "I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, 'Thanks, dear.' "

When Tommy met Pamela

After she met Tommy Lee at a bar on New Years Eve in 1994, he tracked her down the next morning to her hotel. She playfully purred into the phone, "I want 24 hours with you, then I never want to see you again." He in turn called back, and she put him on speaker phone only to hear him sing out: "My bologna has a first name, it's L-A-R-G-E."

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1996. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

She claims Tim Allen flashed her on set

In 1991, she writes that Tim Allen flashed her on her first day on the set of Home Improvement after she'd gotten the part of the Tool Time Girl. He was wearing a robe and completely naked underneath, she claims.

"He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked," she writes. She laughed uncomfortably. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Allen denied the claim. "No, it never happened," he said. "I would never do such a thing."

She also told Variety, "Tim is a comedian, it's his job to cross the line. I'm sure he had no bad intentions. Times have changed, though. I doubt anyone would try that post-#MeToo. It's a new world."

She was charmed by JFK Jr.

At the height of her Baywatch fame, John F. Kennedy Jr. called her to ask if she would appear on the cover of his political magazine George. On the phone, she giggled and could barely speak. She ended up posing behind an American flag, naked, for the cover. He then rang her at the shoot and apologized for not being there.

"He was very charming, she writes, "I was just speechless."

She had a memorable time near the Hollywood sign

Anderson has a few "incredible dates" with Mario Van Peebles, of whom she has fond memories, she writes. One day they hiked to the Hollywood sign, and as she writes, "We made love for the first time in a field of long, soft grasses, as horses ran by dangerously close, almost trampling us."

Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson in 2002. Frank Micelotta/ABC/ImageDirect

Kid Rock could be jealous at times, she recalls

She met Kid Rock (aka "Bob") at a concert in 2001 and they married after a whirlwind romance. He was great with her boys and they enjoyed their rock 'n' roll lifestyle in Detroit. Still, he was jealous of Tommy Lee.

One day, she and Kid Rock attend a screening of Borat with a lot of Hollywood heavyweights. She hadn't told him she appeared in the film. When Kid Rock learned her sex tape is mentioned in the film, he stormed out, called her a "whore and worse," she writes, and then left her stranded at the party. They split soon after.

A crack pipe ended up in her family Christmas tree one year

Anderson writes about performing in a magic show in Las Vegas, where she met Rick Salomon, the poker player. He pursued her and they eventually married. A few months later, she writes, her assistant found a crack pipe in the Christmas tree. "Rick to this day says it was a plant," she writes.

In the Netflix documentary, Anderson says, "He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else." But, she adds, "Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn't me."

Salomon — who married and split from Anderson twice — told the The New York Post, "I smoked crack for 25 f---ing years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1,000% not mine."

Jane Fonda gave her words of encouragement

She got support from a few women in Hollywood, including Raquel Welch and Jane Fonda. Fonda told her, "Don't let them do to you what they did to me," she writes. She remembers their words of wisdom to this day.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Her hair is now naturally platinum

The book ends on a quieter note as she writes about her new life living on Vancouver Island, reading her favorite authors, making vegan food, and fixing up her grandparents longtime home. There, she wrote her memoir and in a final surprise, she writes that her signature hair is naturally platinum now, "pastel honey blond left from drugstore box color, silver at the root…I like it finally-all the colors of my life, blending together."