Pamela Anderson Accuses World Cup-Winning Ex of 'Physical and Emotional Torture': 'I Was Scammed'

Pamela Anderson is accusing her ex, French soccer star Adil Rami, of “physical and emotional torture” in a scathing Instagram post in which she says she was “scammed” into the romance.

The caption accompanied a black-and-white shot of the former couple, who had been linked since May 2017. Their relationship became public after Anderson, 51, was seen supporting the 33-year-old soccer star during the World Cup last summer, in which Rami and his French teammates claimed their second-ever title.

“The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie. I was scammed, led to believe … we were in big love,” Anderson wrote. “I’m devastated to find out in the last few days. That he was living a double life. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters.”

She continued, “But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control 2 women’s hearts and minds like this – I’m sure there were others. He is the monster. How could I have helped so many people @ndvhofficial and not be wise enough or able to help myself.”

Anderson tagged the National Domestic Violence Hotline in her post, an organization she advocates for. Anderson went on to accuse Rami of “physical and emotional torture” in a subsequent comment.

“I feel used. Betrayed and hurt. But I should’ve known better. The jealousy. The physical and emotional torture. It was all a mirror of his own actions,” she wrote. “I did try to leave 10 times. Every time he chased me to say he’d die without me. He’d go to therapy. He wouldn’t hurt me again. He wanted us to live in Malibu one day. I even emailed my friend who owns LA team for him for next year. Like he asked me to.”

In response, Rami posted a statement on Instagram in his native French disputing her accusations, namely that he wasn’t living a double life. The soccer player instead says that he was preserving a relationship with his former partner Sidonie Biémont, who is the mother of his twin boys Zayn and Madi, born in 2016.

“I do not think we should reveal our intimacy, our history,” Rami wrote, “on this point, however, I want to shed light. In no case do I lead a double life, I am simply attached to preserving a lasting relationship with my children and their mother Sidonie for whom I have a deep respect.”

Anderson’s famous pals provided her with support on the post, including Paris Hilton who left an uplifting note.

“Love you Pam! 😍 You are a beautiful, iconic legend and you deserve the best!” Hilton wrote.

Anderson has two adult sons from her tumultuous three-year marriage to rocker Tommy Lee, which ended in 1998.