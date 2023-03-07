Owen Wilson Tries to Regain His Artist Mojo in Hilarious New Trailer for 'Paint'

Owen Wilson is grasping for his artistry in the latest trailer for Paint.

On Tuesday, IFC Films debuted the full trailer for the comedy exclusively with PEOPLE, showcasing Wilson, 54, as Carl Nargle, Vermont's No. 1 public television painter. In the film, the beloved personality (not dissimilar from the real-life iconic Bob Ross, who died in 1995) is sure that he has it all: "a signature perm, custom van and fans hanging on his every stroke," per a synopis.

That changes when a younger, better artist named Ambrosia (Ciara Renee) steals everything — and everyone — Carl loves by starting her own painting broadcast.

"I spent months talking with Owen about the script — I think people forget about the incredible movies he's written with Wes Anderson — but he's so good at tracking every part of a story so it was an absolute gift to spend time with him going through the beats of the film," writer/director Brit McAdams tells PEOPLE.

"Obviously, I looked at him a lot during that process. But when he actually stepped in front of the camera as Carl Nargle the cinematographer (my old friend/genius Patrick Cady) and we turned to each other and whispered, 'Holy cow,' " he adds. "The (12!) years of prep and rewriting the script and having the movie come together and fall apart were immediately beyond worth it. With Owen as Carl Nargle everything just came alive. That's what Owen brings to the part and the world of Paint."

McAdams says, "He's very funny in it but you also feel so much for him as he loses everything he values while fighting to discover what he actually needs to be happy."

Courtesy of IFC Films

Paint also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root and Lucy Freyer.

Back in November, the first photo of Wilson in character debuted, showing Wilson sporting the same iconic hairstyle as Ross, whose PBS series ran from 1983 to 1994 and took on even more notoriety during the pandemic.

IFC Films

"We're thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle's character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams," Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement at the time, according to Deadline.

"Paint has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart," Bocco added.

Paint is in theaters April 7.