Owen Wilson Tries to Regain His Artist Mojo in Hilarious New Trailer for 'Paint'

Paint is in theaters April 7

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 7, 2023 10:00 AM

Owen Wilson is grasping for his artistry in the latest trailer for Paint.

On Tuesday, IFC Films debuted the full trailer for the comedy exclusively with PEOPLE, showcasing Wilson, 54, as Carl Nargle, Vermont's No. 1 public television painter. In the film, the beloved personality (not dissimilar from the real-life iconic Bob Ross, who died in 1995) is sure that he has it all: "a signature perm, custom van and fans hanging on his every stroke," per a synopis.

That changes when a younger, better artist named Ambrosia (Ciara Renee) steals everything — and everyone — Carl loves by starting her own painting broadcast.

"I spent months talking with Owen about the script — I think people forget about the incredible movies he's written with Wes Anderson — but he's so good at tracking every part of a story so it was an absolute gift to spend time with him going through the beats of the film," writer/director Brit McAdams tells PEOPLE.

"Obviously, I looked at him a lot during that process. But when he actually stepped in front of the camera as Carl Nargle the cinematographer (my old friend/genius Patrick Cady) and we turned to each other and whispered, 'Holy cow,' " he adds. "The (12!) years of prep and rewriting the script and having the movie come together and fall apart were immediately beyond worth it. With Owen as Carl Nargle everything just came alive. That's what Owen brings to the part and the world of Paint."

McAdams says, "He's very funny in it but you also feel so much for him as he loses everything he values while fighting to discover what he actually needs to be happy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

First look of Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-like painter
Courtesy of IFC Films

Paint also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root and Lucy Freyer.

Back in November, the first photo of Wilson in character debuted, showing Wilson sporting the same iconic hairstyle as Ross, whose PBS series ran from 1983 to 1994 and took on even more notoriety during the pandemic.

PAINT
IFC Films

"We're thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle's character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams," Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said in a statement at the time, according to Deadline.

"Paint has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart," Bocco added.

Paint is in theaters April 7.

Related Articles
First look of Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-like painter
Owen Wilson Is a Bob Ross–Like Artist Who Faces New Competition in First Trailer for 'Paint'
First look of Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-like painter
Owen Wilson Looks Unrecognizable as Bob Ross-Like Artist in First Look at 'Paint'
Somewhere in Queens Trailer
Ray Romano Shares Trailer for His Directorial Debut 'Somewhere in Queens', Inspired by His Real Life
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Everything to Know About 'Creed III'
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
'The Flash' Movie: Everything to Know
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
Magic Mike - Channing Tatum
Everything to Know About 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Ghosted — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Fight for Love — Literally — in Lively First Trailer for 'Ghosted'
GREY S ANATOMY
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser in The Ritual Killer trailer
Cole Hauser and Morgan Freeman Track Down a Murderer in 'The Ritual Killer' Trailer
Steven Spielberg (2L) and family attend the "Young Ones" Dinner And Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh on January 18, 2014 in Park City, Utah
Steven Spielberg's 7 Children: Everything to Know
A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Left to right: Judy (Mrs. Jack Carter); Jason James Carter; Jack (John William Carter); Annette (Mrs. Jeff Carter); Jeff (Donnel Jeffrey Carter); First Lady Rosalynn Carter; daughter Amy Lynn Carter; President Carter; daughter-in law Caron Griffin Carter holding James Earl Carter IV; and son Chip (James Earl Carter III). 1977-1980. | Location: outdoors. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
All About Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Children and Grandchildren
SHOTGUN WEDDING
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Sacha Baron Cohen (L) and Actress Isla Fisher attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Relationship Timeline
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell's Life in Photos
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022