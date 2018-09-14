Padma Lakshmi Says 'Stop Bullying Susan Sarandon' Amid Sarandon's Twitter War with Debra Messing

Padma Lakshmi is standing with her friend Susan Sarandon.

After the Thelma & Louise actress, 71, renewed her feud with Debra Messing and received further backlash from commenters criticizing her support of a third-party candidate in the 2016 presidential election, Lakshmi urged followers to consider others’ opinions and lay off Sarandon.

“I’ve known @SusanSarandon for a decade,” Lakshmi, 48, tweeted on Friday. “There are very few actresses who are such dedicated humanitarians and activists. Instead of vilifying someone for endorsing a third party candidate in 2016, why not focus on what you’re doing in your community to create change?”

Sarandon got behind Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, and earned criticism for indirectly supporting Donald Trump by not voting for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Lakshmi, however, endorsed Clinton during the last presidential election cycle.

Sometimes we have different opinions than our friends or people in our industry but it’s important to have a dialogue to learn and grow. This “cancel” culture and progressive infighting isn’t the solution. Stop bullying Susan. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 14, 2018

“Sometimes we have different opinions than our friends or people in our industry but it’s important to have a dialogue to learn and grow,” the Top Chef host continued in a second tweet. “This ‘cancel’ culture and progressive infighting isn’t the solution. Stop bullying Susan.”

Messing and Sarandon’s long-running feud was recently reignited when Messing, 50, tweeted “STFU SUSAN” earlier this week after Sarandon told Variety that she believed Donald Trump’s presidency had inspired more women to run for office.

Donald Trump has, if anything, inspired more women and people of color to run for office, says actress Susan Sarandon #VarietyStudio presented by @att at #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/eVIsI9kAWe — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2018

“STFU SUSAN,” Messing tweeted. “Oh yes, PLEASE let’s give Trump CREDIT. I mean how else are you able to walk out on the street. Convince yourself that that this CATASTROPHE of a President who you said was better that [Hillary Clinton] IS NOT ripping children away from parents seeking asylum.”

Sarandon responded, writing “Debs, before you get yourself all self-righteous try clicking on the video and listening to what I actually say, not @Variety’s clickbait headline”.

The women continued to swipe at each other through retweets. Messing retweeted a tweet that read: “[Sarandon] seems perfectly happy at the suffering of others. Kids in cages.”

Sarandon continued to stand up for her comments to Variety, writing “I understand why @Variety’s clickbait headline would be upsetting, but after you actually watch the video, you’ll see that’s not what I said. Now that you’re riled up, use that energy to call Collins, Murkowski & those Dem Senators still on the fence & tell them to #StopKavanaugh”, referring to the ongoing confirmation hearings for the new Supreme Court Justice.