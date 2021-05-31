Paddington 2 Loses Its Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score After One Negative Review

The negative review is just one of 246 reviews which make up the film's rating

Paddington 2 is no longer the perfect film.

The 2017 animated film from director Paul King is the latest to lose its flawless Rotten Tomatoes score due to a recently added negative review, which knocked it down to a 99 percent "fresh" rating.

A total of 246 reviews make up the film's rating, with 245 of them glowingly positive. The one cynical review comes from critic Eddie Harrison at Film Authority, who wrote that he had "shivered at the prospect" of the beloved children's character being adapted for the big screen.

Harrison slammed the film for what he thinks are key deviations from the character's original story, including "considerations of race and identity," adding that the voice of Ben Whishaw as Paddington "sounds like a member of some indie-pop band coming down from an agonizing ketamine high."

"I reviewed Paddington 2 negatively for BBC radio on release in 2017, and on multiple occasions after that, and I stand by every word of my criticism," Harrison wrote in his review for Film Authority.

"This is not my Paddington Bear, but a sinister, malevolent imposter who should be shot into space, or nuked from space at the first opportunity," Harrison added.

He went on to insist the updated version of the fictional bear is "over-confident, snide and sullen" and warns that "long-term Paddington fans will find this too much to bear."

The change in Paddington 2's score comes just over a month after Orson Welles' 1941 masterpiece Citizen Kane was taken down a notch from its perfect Rotten Tomatoes score after a negative 80-year-old review was unearthed as part of the website's Archival Project.

While these two well-loved films are no longer the freshest, others have managed to maintain their perfect Rotten Tomatoes score for now.