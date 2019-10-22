Ozuna Will Be in Newest Fast & Furious Movie, Vin Diesel Confirms: 'Very Proud of Your Work'

Image zoom From L to R: Vin Diesel, Ozuna and Justin Lin Vin Diesel/ Instagram

Welcome to the Fast & Furious family, Ozuna!

The Latin reggaeton singer, 27, is the newest cast member to join the franchise’s upcoming Fast & Furious 9, both Ozuna and producer/star Vin Diesel confirmed on Instagram Monday.

“As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film,” Diesel, 52, began in his caption of a snapshot of himself, Ozuna and the movie’s director, Justin Lin. “They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity … and that is exactly what Ozuna has done.”

“Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9! Pa Mi Gente! All Love, Always .. ” he concluded, adding the hashtags, “#Fast92020,” “#Ozuna,” “#Fatherhood” and “#YoungSantos” — the latter perhaps a clue that the musician could be playing the younger version of Don Omar’s character Rico Santos.

“Very proud of my work and role in Fast 9!” Ozuna wrote in Spanish, sharing the same group photograph to his own Instagram feed. “All love, always.”

Image zoom Ozuna Ethan Miller/Getty

Billboard reports that Ozuna is also in talks to join the movie’s soundtrack, and had his role negotiated through United Talent Agency.

The "Taki Taki" hitmaker joins a cast of other franchise veterans like Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, as well as newcomers including Michael Rooker and John Cena.

Earlier this month, Diesel shared a video of himself and Cena, 42, from the latter’s final day of filming for the movie, where he sang his new costar’s praises as they documented week 16 on set.

“I have to tell you when you see him in this movie, when you see his character come to life you will be blown away. You are going to be ecstatic about what he’s contributed to this saga,” Diesel said. “I’m so so so proud of him, I can’t even put it into words.”

Diesel has been chronicling much of the filming process on social media, sharing his excitement alongside longtime costar Rodriguez, 41, in a June video.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow. Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it?” he told Rodriguez in the clip, calling her by her character’s name — to which she shook her head and responded, “Nine. Nine!”

Ahead of her return to the franchise, Rodriguez threatened to walk away in June 2017, calling for a female writer to work on the next film “or I just might have to say goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

But while at the Bloomberg Equality Summit in London this past May, the actress revealed that Universal Pictures agreed with her request and hired a female writer.

Fast & Furious 9 races into theaters on May 22, 2020.