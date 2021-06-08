Owen Wilson Teases Upcoming Wedding Crashers Sequel: 'They're Definitely Talking About Doing It'

"I don't think it's 100 percent yet," the actor said of a follow-up to the 2005 comedy

Owen Wilson is teasing a Wedding Crashers sequel.

While recently chatting with Yahoo! Entertainment, the 52-year-old actor responded to rumors that a sequel to the popular 2005 comedy is in the works.

"I don't think it's 100 percent yet, but they're definitely talking about doing it," Wilson told the outlet. "We'll see."

"You never know when you work on something how it's going to turn out, and that one just really connected with people," Wilson continued when asked about potentially reprising his role and reuniting with the cast, which includes Vince Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams, among others.

"It made a big difference in my life," he added. "I have great memories of it, and working with Vince and how great he is always an exciting thing."

Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn Wedding Crashers Credit: Richard Cartwright/New Line/Avery Pix/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Wedding Crashers, Vaughn, 51, and Wilson played divorce mediators who made a pastime of crashing wedding receptions in order to meet women.

During a separate interview with Variety, Wilson was also asked about his involvement in a Wedding Crashers sequel after several reports circulated that a follow-up film would premiere on HBO Max and start production this summer.

Wilson similarly told the outlet that a potential sequel is still in the early planning stages. "Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August and that's not right," he told Variety.

Wilson also revealed to the outlet that the original film's director, David Dobkin, "has been working on something" and that he has been "talking with Vince."